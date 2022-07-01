Momma Break Down New Album Household Name Track by Track: Exclusive

Momma, Consequence’s July Artist of the Month, return today (July 1st) with the release of their third studio LP, Household Name. Spearheaded by longtime friends Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten, Household Name is the Brooklyn act’s fuzziest, catchiest album yet.

Initially bonding over a mutual obsession with Alex G, Friedman and Weingarten began writing music together while attending high school in California. Even as they graduated and subsequently attended colleges multiple states apart, the two continued creating under the name Momma.

Now rounded out with Aron Kobayashi Ritch, Momma continue to ascend with Household Name. Inspired by the absurdities of the music industry, different relationships, and the archetype of the ‘90s rockstar, Household Name finds Momma embracing the influence of groups like Pavement, Smashing Pumpkins, and Nirvana.

“[The song] “Rockstar” was really the catalyst for the whole album,” Friedman and Weingarten tell Consequence. “It was the first song we demo’d and it was the first time I think we ever felt like a loud and booming band outside of our live set.”

Out on Polyvinyl Records and Lucky Number Music, Household Name captures the sound Momma have been after since their debut. Check out the album below, followed by Friedman, Weingarten, and Kobayashi Ritch’s breakdown of each track.