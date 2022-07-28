Menu
Motörhead’s Iron Fist to Get 40th Anniversary Edition

Listen to a previously unreleased demo of the title track now

motorhead iron fist 40th anniversary edition
Motörhead, photo by Alan Ballard
July 28, 2022 | 1:29pm ET

    Motörhead’s 1982 album Iron Fist is receiving a 40th anniversary reissue, due out September 23rd. A previously unreleased demo of the title track can be heard now.

    The album was the last to feature the legendary lineup of bassist-vocalist Lemmy Kilmister, guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke, and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor. As the demo of “Iron Fist” proves, the trio was still a tight sonic force even during its final hour. The early version arguably tops the final studio recording in its rawness and ferocity.

    Iron Fist followed up the band’s most successful LP, Ace of Spades, and is generally considered the weaker of the two. The colorful press release for the 40th anniversary edition isn’t having it: “Iron Fist was rudely dismissed by some ignorant loud mouth hap’orths as being ‘less’, and has always suffered slightly from that initial idiotic disdain. We’re here to finally correct that nonsense, as Iron Fist reveals itself as a vital snapshot of the band at a crucial period when they found themselves caught in the tornado ignited by success and, in true Motörhead style, careered into their next phase at such velocity it transcended logic or reason to become this trio’s final kamikaze joyride.”

    The complete 40th anniversary collection includes a remaster of the original album, previously unreleased demos and outtakes, and a full concert that was originally broadcast on Radio Clyde on March, 18th 1982. The deluxe package includes a 20-page book featuring the story of the album and many previously unseen photos.

    Pre-order the Iron Fist reissue in various bundles via Motörhead’s merch site. See the full tracklist and stream the demo for the title track below.

    Iron Fist 40th Anniversary Artwork:

    motorhead iron fist

    Iron Fist 40th Anniversary Tracklist:
    01. Iron Fist
    02. Heart of Stone
    03. I’m the Doctor
    04. Go to Hell
    05. Loser
    06. Sex and Outrage
    07. America
    08. Shut It Down
    09. Speedfreak
    10. (Don’t Need) Religion
    11. Bang to Rights

    Jackson’s Studio Demos October 1981:
    01. Remember Me, I’m Gone
    02. The Doctor
    03. Young & Crazy
    04. Loser
    05. Iron Fist
    06. Go To Hell

    CD & Digital Bonus Tracks:
    01. Lemmy Goes to the Pub
    02. Some Old Song, I’m Gone
    03. (Don’t Let ‘Em) Grind Ya Down (Alternate Version)
    04. Shut It Down
    05. Sponge Cake (Instrumental)
    06. Ripsaw Teardown (Instrumental)
    07. Peter Gunn (Instrumental)

    Live at Glasgow Apollo 18/3/82:
    01. Iron First
    02. Heart of Stone
    03. Shoot You In The Back
    04. The Hammer
    05. Loser
    06. Jailbait
    07. America
    08. White Line
    09. (Don’t Need) Religion
    10. Go to Hell
    11. Capricorn
    12. (Don’t Let ‘Em) Grind Ya Down
    13. (We Are The) Road Crew
    14. Ace of Spades
    15. Bite The Bullet
    16. The Chase Is Better Than the Catch
    17. Overkill
    18. Bomber
    19. Motörhead

