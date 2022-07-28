Motörhead’s Iron Fist to Get 40th Anniversary Edition

Motörhead’s 1982 album Iron Fist is receiving a 40th anniversary reissue, due out September 23rd. A previously unreleased demo of the title track can be heard now.

The album was the last to feature the legendary lineup of bassist-vocalist Lemmy Kilmister, guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke, and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor. As the demo of “Iron Fist” proves, the trio was still a tight sonic force even during its final hour. The early version arguably tops the final studio recording in its rawness and ferocity.

Iron Fist followed up the band’s most successful LP, Ace of Spades, and is generally considered the weaker of the two. The colorful press release for the 40th anniversary edition isn’t having it: “Iron Fist was rudely dismissed by some ignorant loud mouth hap’orths as being ‘less’, and has always suffered slightly from that initial idiotic disdain. We’re here to finally correct that nonsense, as Iron Fist reveals itself as a vital snapshot of the band at a crucial period when they found themselves caught in the tornado ignited by success and, in true Motörhead style, careered into their next phase at such velocity it transcended logic or reason to become this trio’s final kamikaze joyride.”

The complete 40th anniversary collection includes a remaster of the original album, previously unreleased demos and outtakes, and a full concert that was originally broadcast on Radio Clyde on March, 18th 1982. The deluxe package includes a 20-page book featuring the story of the album and many previously unseen photos.

Pre-order the Iron Fist reissue in various bundles via Motörhead’s merch site. See the full tracklist and stream the demo for the title track below.

Iron Fist 40th Anniversary Artwork:

Iron Fist 40th Anniversary Tracklist:

01. Iron Fist

02. Heart of Stone

03. I’m the Doctor

04. Go to Hell

05. Loser

06. Sex and Outrage

07. America

08. Shut It Down

09. Speedfreak

10. (Don’t Need) Religion

11. Bang to Rights

Jackson’s Studio Demos October 1981:

01. Remember Me, I’m Gone

02. The Doctor

03. Young & Crazy

04. Loser

05. Iron Fist

06. Go To Hell

CD & Digital Bonus Tracks:

01. Lemmy Goes to the Pub

02. Some Old Song, I’m Gone

03. (Don’t Let ‘Em) Grind Ya Down (Alternate Version)

04. Shut It Down

05. Sponge Cake (Instrumental)

06. Ripsaw Teardown (Instrumental)

07. Peter Gunn (Instrumental)

Live at Glasgow Apollo 18/3/82:

01. Iron First

02. Heart of Stone

03. Shoot You In The Back

04. The Hammer

05. Loser

06. Jailbait

07. America

08. White Line

09. (Don’t Need) Religion

10. Go to Hell

11. Capricorn

12. (Don’t Let ‘Em) Grind Ya Down

13. (We Are The) Road Crew

14. Ace of Spades

15. Bite The Bullet

16. The Chase Is Better Than the Catch

17. Overkill

18. Bomber

19. Motörhead