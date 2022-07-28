Menu
Mudvayne Singer Chad Gray Falls Off Stage as He Sings “Not Falling”: Watch

The ironic incident happened during Mudvayne's co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie

Mudvayne Chad Gray falls off stage
Mudvayne’s Chad Gray, photo by Amy Harris
July 28, 2022 | 10:12am ET

    Mudvayne singer Chad Gray fell off the stage during the band’s show on Tuesday (July 26th) in Tampa, Florida, while performing “Not Falling,” of all songs. Thankfully, the singer appears to be uninjured following the perilous (and rather ironic) incident.

    After reuniting last year following a 12-year hiatus, Mudvayne are in the midst of a co-headlining US tour with Rob Zombie. The outing runs through an August 21st show in The Woodlands, Texas, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    In fan-filmed video, the frontman appears to take a step toward the audience, but quickly finds out there’s nothing there to brace him, and falls straight off the stage. With a little help from security, Gray pops back up right as he sings the very appropriate line, “I, I stand / Not crawling, not falling down.”

    Gray seems to be OK, as the band finished their entire set that night in Tampa, and played another complete show the next night (July 27th) in Alpharetta, Georgia. The tour continues Friday night (July 29th) in Camden, New Jersey.

    “Not Falling” is one of Mudvayne’s best-known tunes, as it was their first song to crack the Top 20 of Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart when it was released off 2002’s The End of All Things to Come.

    Rob Zombie and Spider One perform together
    Rob Zombie Joined Onstage by His Brother Spider One for White Zombie and Ramones Classics: Watch

    Last week, a show in Noblesville, Indiana, was greatly affected when a truck carrying lighting and sound equipment caught fire and broke down, forcing the cancellation of sets by opening acts Static-X and Powerman 5000, and abbreviated sets by Mudvayne and Rob Zombie. However, it led to a very cool moment when Zombie invited Static-X and Powerman 5000 onstage to perform White Zombie and Ramones songs during his set.

    Watch Chad Gray fall off the stage in the fan-filmed clips below, and pick up tickets to the “Freaks on Parade” tour here.

