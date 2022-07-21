Menu
Muse Dare Us to “Kill Or Be Killed” with New Single: Stream

Another look at Will of the People, out August 26th

Muse, photo by Nick Fancher
July 21, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Muse have a new album called Will of the People coming out next month, and ahead of its release, they’ve shared the single “Kill Or Be Killed.” Check it out below.

    “’Kill Or Be Killed’ is Muse at their heaviest,” frontman Matt Bellamy said in a statement. “We wanted to update our hard rock sound on this album and with ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ we found a modern metal sound featuring double bass drum action and even a death growl. Lyrically the song takes influence from my favourite Paul McCartney song ‘Live And Let Die’, a dark take on how life’s adversity can sometimes bring out the worst human instincts to survival at any costs.” The track comes with a music video directed by Ben Lowe. 

    From the sound of its song titles — previously released singles “Won’t Stand Down,” “Compliance,” and the title track come to mind — Will of the People appears to be Muse’s attempt at capital-C Commentary on the state of the world. The full project, which follows 2018’s Simulation Theory, is out August 26th, and pre-orders are ongoing.

    Later this year, the band will perform a quick run of shows in the US and Europe — tickets to those dates are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

