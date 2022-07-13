My Morning Jacket on Archival Live Series and a Potential Band-Run Festival

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

My Morning Jacket catch up with Kyle Meredith on his podcast to chat about their latest self-titled album and live archival series.

The band’s Jim James and Patrick Hallahan discuss how their most recent hometown shows in Louisville (which they ended up having to cancel due to COVID) were meant to mark the beginning of an ongoing festival. They then explore how themes of alienation and the struggle to find one’s place in the world inspired their latest record.

Hallahan also tells us about rediscovering what the band was, what it would become after their extended hiatus, and their future plans for Vol. 2 and 3 of their recently launched MMJ Live series.

Listen to Kyle Meredith’s interview with My Morning Jacket above, via the YouTube player below, or wherever you get your podcasts. Make sure to like, review, and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… as well, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.