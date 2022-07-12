Mykki Blanco Announces New Album Stay Close to Music, Shares 2022 Tour Dates

Mykki Blanco has a new album on the way. Stay Close to Music arrives October 14th, and the announcement comes with a world tour. What’s more, first single “French Lessons” is available to stream now.

Mykki Blanco is a delightfully genre-bending artist, but they explained that their penchant for mixing hip-hop, alternative, and everything in between led to a bit of an identity crisis. “I didn’t know what my own music sounded like without any kind of direct, outside reference,” they said in a statement.

Hoping to start from scratch, Blanco teamed up with producer FaltyDL. “It just transported me,” the artist said. “It enabled me to dream in a way that I had never dreamed with my own songwriting. All of a sudden, I felt like I had this template where I could make that sound my own.” The artists’ studio sessions proved so fruitful that they actually wrote both Stay Close to Music and last year’s Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep all at once.

The album features a starry roster of collaborators, including Michael Stipe, Jónsi, Devandra Banhart, Slug Christ, Saul Williams, MNEK, and Diana Gordon. First single “French Lessons” features Kelsey Lu (and ANOHNI on the album version); Blanco said it “is a reflection on the possibility of true love, on the notion that one truly can experience what we see in the Hollywood films. The song is also this ode in a way to Lou Reed. I’m not what I would consider a singer at all, I’m a talk-singer so I look to people in history who have that same style: Tom Petty, Jonathan Richmond of the Modern Lovers, Lou Reed — these are all AMAZING ‘talk singers’ and I feel comfortable in that style vocally. The song was originally composed by FaltyDL and it encapsulated so much sonically of what I was trying to articulate with my own music. FaltyDL has a way of touching on the spiritual subtleties of life. He is able somehow to create mystery out of banality, to create tranquility and fill a room with zen like vibrations, something unnameable and yet so familiar a feeling.”

Check out the track via its accompanying music video below. You’ll be able to hear it live on Blanco’s upcoming world tour. They will perform at a slew of European festivals this summer before taking Stay Close to Music out on the road in the fall. See all of their tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Pre-orders for Stay Close to Music are ongoing, and the record’s artwork and tracklist are available to view below. Last year, Blanco shared the Kari Faux-featuring song “Summer Fling,” and earlier this year they dropped the Michael Stipe collab “Family Ties.”

Stay Close to Music Artwork:

Stay Close to Music Tracklist:

01. Pink Diamond Bezel

02. Steps (feat. Saul Williams and MNEK)

03. French Lessons (feat. ANOHNI and Kelsey Lu)

04. Ketamine (feat. Slug Christ)

05. Your Love Was a Gift (feat. Diana Gordon)

06. Family Ties (feat. Michael Stipe)

07. Your Feminism Is Not My Feminism (feat. Ah-Mer-Ah-Su)

08. Lucky

09. Interlude

10. Trust a Little Bit

11. You Will Find It (feat. Devendra Banhart)

12. Carry On (feat. Jónsi)

13. French Lessons [Single Version] (feat. Kelsey Lu)

Mykki Blanco 2022 Tour Dates:

07/19 — Ghent, BE @ Boomtown

08/13 — Hannover, DE @ Fuchsbau Festival

08/19 — Munich, DE @ The Roofs Festival @ Olympiapark

08/20 — Milo, IT@ Opera Festival

08/26 — Ontario, CA @ Capital Pride Festival

09/17 — New York, NY @ The Big Climate Thing Festival at Forest Hills

10/25 — Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

10/26 — Etterbeek, BE @ Atelier 210

10/27 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

10/29 — Hamburg, DEl @ Kampnage

11/01 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

11/02 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol

11/04 — Warsaw, PL @ Inside Story at Praga Centrum Warsaw

11/06 — Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

11/07 — Heidelberg, DE @ Heidelberg Karlstorbahnhof

11/08 — Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

11/09 — Bern, CH @ Queersicht Festival at Bee-Flat

11/12 — Frankfurt, DE @ Mousonturm

11/18-19 — Benidorm, ES @ Primavera Sound Weekender

11/21 — Barcelona, ES @ La Nau

11/22 — Madrid, ES @ Independance

11/23 — Lisbon, PT @ Music Box

11/25 — Milan, IT @ Linecheck

11/29 — London, UK @ Heaven

12/02 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity

12/03 — Dublin, IE @ Mother @ Lost Lane

12/04 — Glasgow, SC @ G2

12/05 — Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

12/06 — Manchester, UK @ YES