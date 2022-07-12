Menu
Mykki Blanco Announces New Album Stay Close to Music, Shares 2022 Tour Dates

They've also shared first single "French Lessons"

Mykki Blanco, photo by Irakli Gabelaia
July 12, 2022 | 9:31am ET

    Mykki Blanco has a new album on the way. Stay Close to Music arrives October 14th, and the announcement comes with a world tour. What’s more, first single “French Lessons” is available to stream now.

    Mykki Blanco is a delightfully genre-bending artist, but they explained that their penchant for mixing hip-hop, alternative, and everything in between led to a bit of an identity crisis. “I didn’t know what my own music sounded like without any kind of direct, outside reference,” they said in a statement.

    Hoping to start from scratch, Blanco teamed up with producer FaltyDL. “It just transported me,” the artist said. “It enabled me to dream in a way that I had never dreamed with my own songwriting. All of a sudden, I felt like I had this template where I could make that sound my own.” The artists’ studio sessions proved so fruitful that they actually wrote both Stay Close to Music and last year’s Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep all at once.

    The album features a starry roster of collaborators, including Michael Stipe, Jónsi, Devandra Banhart, Slug Christ, Saul Williams, MNEK, and Diana Gordon. First single “French Lessons” features Kelsey Lu (and ANOHNI on the album version); Blanco said it “is a reflection on the possibility of true love, on the notion that one truly can experience what we see in the Hollywood films. The song is also this ode in a way to Lou Reed. I’m not what I would consider a singer at all, I’m a talk-singer so I look to people in history who have that same style: Tom Petty, Jonathan Richmond of the Modern Lovers, Lou Reed — these are all AMAZING ‘talk singers’ and I feel comfortable in that style vocally. The song was originally composed by FaltyDL and it encapsulated so much sonically of what I was trying to articulate with my own music. FaltyDL has a way of touching on the spiritual subtleties of life. He is able somehow to create mystery out of banality, to create tranquility and fill a room with zen like vibrations, something unnameable and yet so familiar a feeling.”

    Check out the track via its accompanying music video below. You’ll be able to hear it live on Blanco’s upcoming world tour. They will perform at a slew of European festivals this summer before taking Stay Close to Music out on the road in the fall. See all of their tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Pre-orders for Stay Close to Music are ongoing, and the record’s artwork and tracklist are available to view below. Last year, Blanco shared the Kari Faux-featuring song “Summer Fling,” and earlier this year they dropped the Michael Stipe collab “Family Ties.”

    Stay Close to Music Artwork:

    Stay Close To Music mykki blanco Artwork

    Stay Close to Music Tracklist:
    01. Pink Diamond Bezel
    02. Steps (feat. Saul Williams and MNEK)
    03. French Lessons (feat. ANOHNI and Kelsey Lu)
    04. Ketamine (feat. Slug Christ)
    05. Your Love Was a Gift (feat. Diana Gordon)
    06. Family Ties (feat. Michael Stipe)
    07. Your Feminism Is Not My Feminism (feat. Ah-Mer-Ah-Su)
    08. Lucky
    09. Interlude
    10. Trust a Little Bit
    11. You Will Find It (feat. Devendra Banhart)
    12. Carry On (feat. Jónsi)
    13. French Lessons [Single Version] (feat. Kelsey Lu)

    Mykki Blanco 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/19 — Ghent, BE @ Boomtown
    08/13 — Hannover, DE @ Fuchsbau Festival
    08/19 — Munich, DE @ The Roofs Festival @ Olympiapark
    08/20 — Milo, IT@ Opera Festival
    08/26 — Ontario, CA @ Capital Pride Festival
    09/17 — New York, NY @ The Big Climate Thing Festival at Forest Hills
    10/25 — Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
    10/26 — Etterbeek, BE @ Atelier 210
    10/27 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
    10/29 — Hamburg, DEl @ Kampnage
    11/01 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
    11/02 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol
    11/04 — Warsaw, PL @ Inside Story at Praga Centrum Warsaw
    11/06 — Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
    11/07 — Heidelberg, DE @ Heidelberg Karlstorbahnhof
    11/08 — Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
    11/09 — Bern, CH @ Queersicht Festival at Bee-Flat
    11/12 — Frankfurt, DE @ Mousonturm
    11/18-19 — Benidorm, ES @ Primavera Sound Weekender
    11/21 — Barcelona, ES @ La Nau
    11/22 — Madrid, ES @ Independance
    11/23 — Lisbon, PT @ Music Box
    11/25 — Milan, IT @ Linecheck
    11/29 — London, UK @ Heaven
    12/02 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
    12/03 — Dublin, IE @ Mother @ Lost Lane
    12/04 — Glasgow, SC @ G2
    12/05 — Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
    12/06 — Manchester, UK @ YES

