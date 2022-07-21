Menu
Disney+ Offers More Mysteries in Teaser Trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History: Watch

Where else might the founding fathers have hidden a map?

National Treasure TV Show Trailer
National Treasure: Edge of History (Disney+)
July 21, 2022 | 6:38pm ET

    Get ready to learn more “secrets” of American history, as Disney+ has shared the first look at the National Treasure spin-off series National Treasure: Edge of History.

    Original director Jon Turteltaub and producer Jerry Bruckheimer are back, along with the film’s Riley Poole (Justin Bartha), as a cast of young newcomers including Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Anotonio Cipriano, and Jake Austin Walker head out for a new adventure. It was also revealed at this year’s Comic-Con that Harvey Keitel would be returning to the franchise as his character Peter Sadusky.

    Disney’s original National Treasure followed Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage) as he accepted his destiny of uncovering treasures hidden in historic sites across America. The spinoff series will feature a new generation of National Treasure seekers who will embark on a similar adventure.

    Alexis stars as Jess, a young Latinx DREAMer will search to uncover a piece of Pan-American treasure. Along the way, she will also find answers about her family’s long unknown past and unlock a new understanding of her identity.

    In addition to the spin-off series, Disney has plans to bring National Treasure to life once more in a third film. The film is in its very early stages but Bruckheimer told Collider that the upcoming film will bring back the original cast as well as include characters from the show: “[The film and the television series] both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure,” he said. “They’re both very active.”

    While we wait for more updates on the film, check out the (very brief) teaser trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History below. And as a reminder of the magic that happens when Nicolas Cage and Jerry Bruckheimer collaborate, here’s Consequence‘s recent retrospective on the iconic film Con Air.

    Editor’s Note: Find more of our coverage of Comic-Con 2022 Comic-Con.

