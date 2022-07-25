Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Neil Young “Not Ready” to Play Concerts Again: “I Don’t Think It Is Safe in the Pandemic”

He added, "I am not ready for that yet"

neil young concerts pandemic i don't think it's safe not ready
Neil Young, photo by Debi Del Grande
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 25, 2022 | 12:37pm ET

    Neil Young hasn’t changed his mind about concerts in the era of COVID-19, answering a fan letter on his Neil Young Archives to say that he will not be playing live shows any time soon because “I don’t think it is safe in the pandemic.”

    Probably the first and last time that most Americans agreed about the novel coronavirus was March of 2020 during the initial wave of lockdowns. In 2021, as vaccines became widely available and the world began to open up, Young continued to sound the alarm about the dangers posed by breakthrough infections and long COVID.  He withdrew from Farm Aid and criticized concerts as “super-spreader events,” saying he wouldn’t tour again until we “beat” COVID-19, which might be never, considering that most public health officials expect the virus to become endemic, much like how variants of the 1918 Spanish Flu continue to circulate today.

    Young briefly addressed these concerns in a letter to 21-year-old Tyler, who hoped to see old Shakey at Farm Aid 2022. “Thanks Tyler. Much appreciated,” Young wrote. “I will not be at Farmaid this year. I am not ready for that yet. I don’t think it is safe in the pandemic.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He added, “I miss it very much.”

    Farm-Aid, which Young usually helps organize alongside Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews, is set for September 24th. The full lineup is expected in the coming weeks.

    In lieu of touring, Young has been leading a fight against vaccine misinformation at Spotify, prompting a mass exodus of artists from the catalog. He’s also been curating his own discography, recently releasing the shelved 2001 album, Toastand next month his band Promise of the Real will release a live album called Noise & Flowers, which was recorded during a 2019 European tour.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Robert Hoobler and Lil Wayne

Police Officer Who Saved Lil Wayne’s Life After Suicide Attempt Dead at 65

July 25, 2022

Djo Joe Keery Gloom Decide album single Stranger Things Steve 2022

Djo (Stranger Things' Joe Keery) Shares New Single "Gloom": Stream

July 25, 2022

Ukiah Giveaway

Win a Ukiah Tailgater II Portable Fire Pit with "Beat to Music" Sound System

July 25, 2022

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Announce Fall Tour Dates

July 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Neil Young "Not Ready" to Play Concerts Again: "I Don't Think It Is Safe in the Pandemic"

Menu Shop Search Sale