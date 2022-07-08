Menu
Neil Young Finally Unveils Elusive 2001 Album Toast: Stream

Recorded 21 years ago at Toast studios in San Francisco

neil young toast 2001 album classic rock music stream
Neil Young in 2001, photo by Ullstein Bild via Getty Images
July 8, 2022 | 11:11am ET

    Neil Young has finally unveiled Toasthis long-shelved Crazy Horse album from 2001. The seven-track project, recorded 21 years ago at San Fransisco’s Toast Studios, is out now via Reprise Records.

    For years, Toast has been a bit of a unicorn of sorts for Young fans; the musician has said that while working on the album, he eventually concluded that it was just “so sad that [he] couldn’t put it out.” He instead went on to record 2002’s Are You Passionate?, but now, fans finally get to hear the mythical Toast in its entirety, including the previously-released single “Standing in the Light of Love.”

    “The music of Toast is about a relationship,” Young writes about the album. “There is a time in many relationships that go bad, a time long before the breakup, where it dawns on one of the people, maybe both, that it’s over. This was that time.”

    Related Video

    Physical copies of Toast are available to order now on double LP and CD formats over at Young’s website. The album will also be available to buy digitally and stream on most DSPs — not Spotify, though. See the tracklist and artwork for Toast below.

    Next month, Young will also share a new live album and concert film featuring his band Promise of the Real called Noise & Flowers, which was recorded during his 2019 European tour. Following their Joe Rogan-prompted mass exodus from Spotify earlier this year, Young’s former bandmates in Crosby, Stills & Nash are now available to stream on the platform again.

    Toast Artwork:

    neil young toast shelved album unreleased standing in the light of love stream

    Toast Tracklist:
    01. Quit
    02. Standing in the Light of Love
    03. Goin’ Home
    04. Timberline
    05. Gateway of Love
    06. How Ya Doin’?
    07. Boom Boom Boom

