Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Netflix to Start Charging “Extra Home” Fee for Sharing Accounts Between Households

Testing in certain countries this summer

netflix extra home fee streaming platform tv news
Courtesy of Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 24, 2022 | 3:00pm ET

    Netflix is cracking down on users mooching off of their family members, friends, and exes: This summer, the streamer will begin to implement an “extra home” fee for those using the same account with people they don’t live with.

    The small fee, which equates to about $2 or $3, will go into effect on August 22th in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. “If your Netflix account is being used on a TV outside of your home, you will need to pay an extra $2.99 per month for each extra home. You will only be charged when you or someone who uses your account chooses to add an extra home—this fee will NOT be automatically charged,” Netflix wrote on their Honduras pricing page.

    After a trial period in the previously-mentioned countries, Netflix will start implementing the extra home fee worldwide. Subscribers will have the option of adding one, two, or three extra homes depending on their plan, with prices ranging from from $9.99 to $19.99 in the US. If you’re only using a TV outside your home for a limited time — say, while you’re traveling — you’ll still have a two-week window where you’ll be able to use Netflix at no extra charge, as long as you haven’t used that location.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    This news follows Netflix’s announcement earlier this year that they’d be rolling out a fee for sharing passwords between households, though there wasn’t much of a penalty if that fee wasn’t paid. With this new fee, however, the added TV will be blocked if the fee isn’t paid. Netflix hasn’t clarified whether it will standardize on a single fee, offer users a choice between the extra home and extra member fees, or come up with some other option in efforts to combat their rapid decline in subscribers.

    If you’re on a tighter budget, Netflix recently began offering a cheaper, ad-supported tier; unfortunately, it also comes with a smaller, worse catalog.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

netflix ad tier smaller worse catalog

Netflix's Cheaper Ad-Supported Tier Will Offer Smaller, Worse Catalog

July 21, 2022

netflix 2022 second quarter earnings report

Netflix Loses Nearly One Million Subscribers Worldwide

July 19, 2022

netflix ad-supported tier ads

Netflix Adds Cheaper Tier for Customers Who "Don’t Mind Advertising"

June 23, 2022

Elon and Tosca Musk

Elon Musk's Sister Has a Streaming Service Dedicated to Romance and Erotica

June 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Netflix to Start Charging "Extra Home" Fee for Sharing Accounts Between Households

Menu Shop Search Sale