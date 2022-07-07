Menu
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sentenced to Probation for Failing to Register as Sex Offender

Kenneth Petty also received a house arrest sentence and was ordered to pay a $55,000 fine

nick minaj husband kenneth petty sentenced probation sex offender
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty, photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
July 7, 2022 | 10:50am ET

    Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to one year of home detention and three years of probation for failing to register as a sex offender. As reported by CBS News, Petty was also ordered to pay a $55,000 fine. Petty pleaded guilty to the federal charge in September 2021 after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

    Petty moved from New York to California in July 2019, after which he was legally required to register as a sex offender. However, law enforcement officials noted his failure to do so during a November 2019 traffic stop and arrested him. Petty was released after posting $20,000 bail, but was arrested once again in March 2020 because he still hadn’t registered as a sex offender. In that instance, he walked free upon posting a $100,000 bond.

    In 1995, Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint. Petty, who was also 16 at the time, served four years in prison, though he has continued to maintain his innocence.

    In August 2021, Petty and Minaj were sued by the woman, Jennifer Hough, who claimed the couple had “directly and indirectly harassed her and threatened her to not speak about the incident.” Minaj was dropped from the lawsuit in January 2022.

