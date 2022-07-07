of Montreal are back with “Blab Sabbath Lathe of Maiden,” another look at their upcoming 18th album, Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck. Check out the single below.

“Blab Sabbath Lathe of Maiden” begins with ominous, atmospheric synths before launching into an upbeat dance number. “I’m a mutt, I drink human blood/ My mistake, did I mention I’m a stud?” Kevin Barnes asks, opaque as ever. Elsewhere, the artist offers some more straightforward wisdom: “Don’t worry, nothing can hurt you/ Unless you really don’t want it to.”

In a statement, Barnes called the song “a wet dream of Nile Rodgers that involved William Gibson, Gokudō (the extreme path), ABBA, Marie Kondo, Marc Bolan, the music video for Prince’s “1999,” Leroy Horsemouth Wallace, Intercourse Dancing, and internet passwords.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The single comes with a psychedelic animated music video by David Barnes, which combines everything from cable news talking heads, to fish and toucans, to various versions of Steve Harvey. “There is an unhappy family whose surname is America, Liberals are Parent 1 and Conservatives are Parent 2, the citizens of the country are the children trapped inside of their parent’s toxic and loveless marriage,” Kevin Barnes explained.

“The inimical family dynamic is traumatizing the children and warping their brains worse and worse with every passing day. Some of the children feel closer to Parent 1, while others feel closer to Parent 2, this creates a hostile and violent divide within the family. The parents cannot recall why they ever got married in the first place and have grown so far apart ideologically, spiritually, emotionally… that they’ve begun to truly hate each other. They desperately need to get divorced but their lives are so deeply intertwined that it seems impossible. So life goes on and nothing is done to slow their tragic path towards familial annihilation.” Check it out below.

Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck arrives July 29th via Polyvinyl Records, and pre-orders are ongoing. To celebrate the record, of Montreal will head out on a North American tour. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.