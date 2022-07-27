OFF!, the band led by singer Keith Morris (Circle Jerks, ex-Black Flag) and guitarist Dimitri Coats (ex-Burning Brides), have announced their first album in eight years. The LP, titled Free LSD, will arrive on September 30th, and features the just-released new single “War Above Los Angeles.”

Free LSD marks a new era for the group, who recently welcomed new drummer Justin Brown (Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Herbie Hancock) and new bassist Autry Fulbright II (…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead) to the lineup.

The band will support the new album with a fall North American tour. The outing kicks off October 24th in Phoenix, Arizona, and runs through a December 17th gig in Los Angeles. Tickets for select shows are available via Ticketmaster beginning Friday (July 29th), with a pre-sale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

Advertisement

Related Video

Morris said of the new album, “After making music for as long as I have, it was time to use a palette that includes lime green, turquoise, and magenta instead of the typical colors and shades that were involved in all of the other breakneck and car chase scenarios. Miles Davis with Herbie Hancock and the Headhunters as opposed to [Descendents’] Milo Goes to College.”

The “War Above Los Angeles” video stars the band alongside Jesus Lizard frontman David Yow, pro skater Don Nguyen, model Chloe Dykstra, Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro, and others. It offers a taste of a feature film, also titled Free LSD, that the band is currently working on.

Coats remarked, “Since thinking of the album as a soundtrack to a weird sci-fi movie gave us permission to experiment, and the film explains, in a fantastical way, the creation of the album, they both go hand in hand as an overall art project.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Morris is having a very busy 2022, having just completed a North American leg on Circle Jerks’ extensive tour. The band is currently in Europe and will return to the States for more shows leading up to the OFF! outing.

See the video for “War Above Los Angeles” below, followed by the tour dates, album artwork and tracklist. Pre-order Free LSD here, and pick up tickets to the band’s fall tour here.

OFF! 2022 Tour Dates:

10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/26 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/29 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

10/31 – Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge Video

11/01 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/04 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/05 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

11/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/11 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/12 – Montreal, QC @ Cafe Campus

11/13 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/16 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

11/17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

12/08 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

12/09 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

12/12 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

12/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

12/14 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Advertisement

Free LSD Artwork:

Free LSD Tracklist:

01. Slice Up The Pie

02. Time Will Come

03. War Above Los Angeles

04. Kill To Be Heard

05. F

06. Invisible Empire

07. Circuitry’s God

08. Ignored

09. Black Widow Group

10. L

11. Muddy The Waters

12. Murder Corporation

13. Behind The Shifts

14. Worst Is Yet To Come

15. S

16. Suck The Bones Dry

17. Smoking Gun

18. Peace Or Conquest

19. Free LSD

20. D