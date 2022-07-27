OFF!, the band led by singer Keith Morris (Circle Jerks, ex-Black Flag) and guitarist Dimitri Coats (ex-Burning Brides), have announced their first album in eight years. The LP, titled Free LSD, will arrive on September 30th, and features the just-released new single “War Above Los Angeles.”
Free LSD marks a new era for the group, who recently welcomed new drummer Justin Brown (Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Herbie Hancock) and new bassist Autry Fulbright II (…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead) to the lineup.
The band will support the new album with a fall North American tour. The outing kicks off October 24th in Phoenix, Arizona, and runs through a December 17th gig in Los Angeles. Tickets for select shows are available via Ticketmaster beginning Friday (July 29th), with a pre-sale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.
Morris said of the new album, “After making music for as long as I have, it was time to use a palette that includes lime green, turquoise, and magenta instead of the typical colors and shades that were involved in all of the other breakneck and car chase scenarios. Miles Davis with Herbie Hancock and the Headhunters as opposed to [Descendents’] Milo Goes to College.”
The “War Above Los Angeles” video stars the band alongside Jesus Lizard frontman David Yow, pro skater Don Nguyen, model Chloe Dykstra, Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro, and others. It offers a taste of a feature film, also titled Free LSD, that the band is currently working on.
Coats remarked, “Since thinking of the album as a soundtrack to a weird sci-fi movie gave us permission to experiment, and the film explains, in a fantastical way, the creation of the album, they both go hand in hand as an overall art project.”
Meanwhile, Morris is having a very busy 2022, having just completed a North American leg on Circle Jerks’ extensive tour. The band is currently in Europe and will return to the States for more shows leading up to the OFF! outing.
See the video for “War Above Los Angeles” below, followed by the tour dates, album artwork and tracklist. Pre-order Free LSD here, and pick up tickets to the band’s fall tour here.
OFF! 2022 Tour Dates:
10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/26 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/29 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
10/31 – Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge Video
11/01 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/04 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
11/05 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
11/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/11 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/12 – Montreal, QC @ Cafe Campus
11/13 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
11/16 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records
11/17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
11/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
12/08 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
12/09 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
12/12 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
12/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
12/14 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
12/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Free LSD Artwork:
Free LSD Tracklist:
01. Slice Up The Pie
02. Time Will Come
03. War Above Los Angeles
04. Kill To Be Heard
05. F
06. Invisible Empire
07. Circuitry’s God
08. Ignored
09. Black Widow Group
10. L
11. Muddy The Waters
12. Murder Corporation
13. Behind The Shifts
14. Worst Is Yet To Come
15. S
16. Suck The Bones Dry
17. Smoking Gun
18. Peace Or Conquest
19. Free LSD
20. D