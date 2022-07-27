Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Punk Supergroup OFF! Announce New Album and 2022 Tour, Unleash “War Above Los Angeles”: Stream

The new album, titled Free LSD, will be released on September 30th

OFF! album tour single
OFF!, photo by Jeff Forney
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 27, 2022 | 4:54pm ET

    OFF!, the band led by singer Keith Morris (Circle Jerks, ex-Black Flag) and guitarist Dimitri Coats (ex-Burning Brides), have announced their first album in eight years. The LP, titled Free LSD, will arrive on September 30th, and features the just-released new single “War Above Los Angeles.”

    Free LSD marks a new era for the group, who recently welcomed new drummer Justin Brown (Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Herbie Hancock) and new bassist Autry Fulbright II (…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead) to the lineup.

    The band will support the new album with a fall North American tour. The outing kicks off October 24th in Phoenix, Arizona, and runs through a December 17th gig in Los Angeles. Tickets for select shows are available via Ticketmaster beginning Friday (July 29th), with a pre-sale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Morris said of the new album, “After making music for as long as I have, it was time to use a palette that includes lime green, turquoise, and magenta instead of the typical colors and shades that were involved in all of the other breakneck and car chase scenarios. Miles Davis with Herbie Hancock and the Headhunters as opposed to [Descendents’] Milo Goes to College.

    The “War Above Los Angeles” video stars the band alongside Jesus Lizard frontman David Yow, pro skater Don Nguyen, model Chloe Dykstra, Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro, and others. It offers a taste of a feature film, also titled Free LSD, that the band is currently working on.

    Coats remarked, “Since thinking of the album as a soundtrack to a weird sci-fi movie gave us permission to experiment, and the film explains, in a fantastical way, the creation of the album, they both go hand in hand as an overall art project.”

    Advertisement

    Circle Jerks in NYC
     Editor's Pick
    Circle Jerks Celebrate Group Sex and Wild in the Streets in New York City: Recap, Photos + Video

    Meanwhile, Morris is having a very busy 2022, having just completed a North American leg on Circle Jerks’ extensive tour. The band is currently in Europe and will return to the States for more shows leading up to the OFF! outing.

    See the video for “War Above Los Angeles” below, followed by the tour dates, album artwork and tracklist. Pre-order Free LSD here, and pick up tickets to the band’s fall tour here.

    OFF! 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    10/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
    10/26 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
    10/29 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
    10/31 – Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge Video
    11/01 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
    11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    11/04 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
    11/05 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
    11/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
    11/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    11/11 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    11/12 – Montreal, QC @ Cafe Campus
    11/13 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
    11/16 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records
    11/17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    11/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    12/08 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
    12/09 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
    12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    12/12 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
    12/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
    12/14 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    12/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
    12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

    Advertisement

    Free LSD Artwork:

    Off Free LSD

    Free LSD Tracklist:
    01. Slice Up The Pie
    02. Time Will Come
    03. War Above Los Angeles
    04. Kill To Be Heard
    05. F
    06. Invisible Empire
    07. Circuitry’s God
    08. Ignored
    09. Black Widow Group
    10. L
    11. Muddy The Waters
    12. Murder Corporation
    13. Behind The Shifts
    14. Worst Is Yet To Come
    15. S
    16. Suck The Bones Dry
    17. Smoking Gun
    18. Peace Or Conquest
    19. Free LSD
    20. D

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

pinkshift fall 2022 north american tour dates

Pinkshift Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

July 27, 2022

David Ellefson Megadeth album performances

David Ellefson to Perform Two Megadeth Albums on Tour with Other Former Band Members

July 27, 2022

wild pink ilysm new album title track stream 2022 tour dates

Wild Pink Announce New Album ILYSM, 2022 Tour Dates

July 27, 2022

plains i walked with you a ways album katie crutchfield jess williamson tour problem with it waxahatchee listen stream

Plains (Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson) Announce Debut Album, Tour Dates

July 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Punk Supergroup OFF! Announce New Album and 2022 Tour, Unleash "War Above Los Angeles": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale