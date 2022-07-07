Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Oliver Sim Announces 2022 Tour Dates, Shares “GMT”: Stream

The latest preview of Hideous Bastard

oliver sim gmt music video new single 2022 tour dates us europe uk stream watch
Oliver Sim, photo by Laura Jane Coulson
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 7, 2022 | 5:50pm ET

    Oliver Sim has unveiled his new single “GMT” along with plans to embark on a wide-ranging tour in Fall 2022.

    Coming in support of Sim’s horror-inspired debut solo album, Hideous Bastard, the trek begins September 29th in Seattle and makes stops in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, and New York before hopping the pond on October 20th to play Copenhagen, Paris, Amsterdam, and more. See the full itinerary below.

    Fans can sign up here for early access to the pre-sale, which starts on Tuesday, July 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins at the same time the following day via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    On “GMT,” Sim declares he’s “On Greenwich Mean Time/ Missing you, missing you” before crooning, “Someone decided to save my life/ Pink and blue, pink and blue.” Watch its pink-hued music video, directed by Laura Jane Coulson, below.

    “‘GMT’ was one of the first songs made for the record,” the xx musician said in a statement. “The song was written about pining over a love back home, thousands of miles apart on different time zones. It’s also a love letter to London.”

    Produced by Jamie xx, the song joins previously-released tracks such as “Romance with a Memory,” “Fruit,” and “Hideous” as the latest offering from Hideous Bastard, which is due out September 9th via Young.

    Advertisement

    Oliver Sim 2022 Tour Dates
    09/29 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    10/02 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    10/05 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
    10/06 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    10/08 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    10/09 — Boston, MA @ Royale
    10/10 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    10/20 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    10/22 — Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage
    10/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
    10/24 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
    10/26 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
    10/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich
    10/29 — Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
    10/30 — London, UK @ KOKO

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kalush orchestra 2022 north american tour dates ukrainian eurovision 2022 winner

Ukrainian Eurovision Winner Kalush Orchestra Announce 2022 North American Tour

July 7, 2022

hot chip eleanor stream

Hot Chip Unveil New Single "Eleanor": Stream

July 7, 2022

Kevin Smith Clerks III 3 tickets The Convenience Tour 2022

How to Get Tickets to Kevin Smith's "Clerks III: The Convenience Tour"

July 6, 2022

Sevendust fall 2022 tour dates tickets

Sevendust Announce Final US Leg of Animosity Anniversary Tour

July 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Oliver Sim Announces 2022 Tour Dates, Shares "GMT": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale