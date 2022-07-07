Oliver Sim Announces 2022 Tour Dates, Shares “GMT”: Stream

Oliver Sim has unveiled his new single “GMT” along with plans to embark on a wide-ranging tour in Fall 2022.

Coming in support of Sim’s horror-inspired debut solo album, Hideous Bastard, the trek begins September 29th in Seattle and makes stops in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, and New York before hopping the pond on October 20th to play Copenhagen, Paris, Amsterdam, and more. See the full itinerary below.

Fans can sign up here for early access to the pre-sale, which starts on Tuesday, July 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins at the same time the following day via Ticketmaster.

On “GMT,” Sim declares he’s “On Greenwich Mean Time/ Missing you, missing you” before crooning, “Someone decided to save my life/ Pink and blue, pink and blue.” Watch its pink-hued music video, directed by Laura Jane Coulson, below.

“‘GMT’ was one of the first songs made for the record,” the xx musician said in a statement. “The song was written about pining over a love back home, thousands of miles apart on different time zones. It’s also a love letter to London.”

Produced by Jamie xx, the song joins previously-released tracks such as “Romance with a Memory,” “Fruit,” and “Hideous” as the latest offering from Hideous Bastard, which is due out September 9th via Young.

Oliver Sim 2022 Tour Dates

09/29 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/02 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/05 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/06 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/08 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/09 — Boston, MA @ Royale

10/10 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/20 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/22 — Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage

10/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

10/24 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

10/26 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

10/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich

10/29 — Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

10/30 — London, UK @ KOKO