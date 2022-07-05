Olivia Rodrigo Covers Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” at Manchester Dive Bar: Watch

Olivia Rodrigo ripped into Natalie Imbruglia’s 1997 hit single “Torn” at a local dive bar immediately following her “Sour World Tour” stop at the Manchester O2 Apollo on Sunday night.

The “good 4 u” singer apparently entered Bunny Jackson’s modest UK bar with her backing band and crew, and took the stage in between sets of the previously scheduled local group. She prefaced the performance by announcing, “I’m dead sober,” then singled out her touring drummer Hayley Brownell for “making me do this.” Patrons were treated to what amounted to the night’s second encore, with Rodrigo joined on the bar stage by the same musicians that helped her close out the show right before. Watch fan-captured footage of the moment below.

The intrusion was apparently met with blessings from the local band, with drummer Oliver James tweeting: “Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a bloody Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our 3rd set.” James clarified that he didn’t actually perform with the singer, but shared: “It was wild. They just showed up after playing the arena and her [tour manager] asked to jump on between our sets! They were all very lovely.”

Rodrigo recently made headlines for her cover of Lily Allen’s “Fuck You,” which she performed with Allen herself at Glastonbury and dedicated to the members of the Supreme Court who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Earlier in the tour, she covered “You Oughta Know” with Alanis Morissette while advocating for stricter gun laws after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting as well as No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” Veruca Salt’s “Seether,” and “Complicated,” which she performed with Avril Lavigne.

The global trek in support of her 2021 debut Sour is nearly wrapped, with two nights in London remaining on July 6th and 7th. Grab any seats that are left via Ticketmaster.