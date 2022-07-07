Menu
Olivia Rodrigo Brings Out Natalie Imbruglia for “Torn” Duet in London: Watch

One night after she covered the song solo at a Manchester dive bar

Olivia Rodrigo Natalie Imbruglia Torn sour tour london video watch cover
Olivia Rodrigo and Natalie Imbruglia perform “Torn” in London (via YouTube)
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
July 7, 2022 | 10:32am ET

    It’s almost a parallel for her seemingly overnight success: On Tuesday, Olivia Rodrigo was covering Natalie Imbruglias “Torn” at a dive bar after a concert in Manchester, UK; on Wednesday, she was singing the song with Imbruglia on stage at London’s Eventim Apollo.

    Rodrigo was performing night one of her two-show London stand to close out her hit “Sour World Tour” when she welcomed out Imbruglia. “I think she’s the most fantastic artist, the most fantastic singer,” the Sour star said by way of introduction. “She sings one of my favorite songs of all time, ‘Torn.'”

    Despite the song (itself a cover of a 1993 Ednaswap track) being released back when Rodrigo was only negative-six, it seems even her fans knew every word to the 1997 classic. Ostensibly a duet between the teenaged breakout and the beloved Australian-British singer-songwriter, the whole crowd joined in as the pair gleefully danced about.

    Related Video

    Watch fan-shot footage (from a few different angles) of Olivia Rodrigo and Natalie Imbruglia getting “Torn” below.

    This is, of course, just the latest surprise guest and cover Rodrigo has trotted out during the “Sour World Tour” (how else do you expect an artist with just one LP to fill a sold-out headlining set?). She brought out Lily Allen to say “Fuck You” to the US Supreme Court at Glastonbury, advocated for gun control while covering “You Oughta Know” with Alanis Morissette in Los Angeles, and sang “Complicated” with Avril Lavigne in Toronto. She’s also taken solo stabs at No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” and Veruca Salt’s “Seether,” further cementing the idea that she’s a modern pop star with a taste for iconic ’90s and early-’00s female hit-makers.

