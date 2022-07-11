Only Murders in the Building Renewed for Season 3

There’s plenty of evidence yet to be uncovered in Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, but as far as the suits at Hulu are concerned, the jury is in: The beloved mystery sitcom that follows Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) has been renewed for Season 3.

The series, which shows a trio of true crime aficionados attempting to solve real life murders, has quickly become a favorite at Hulu. “Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate,” Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

Erwich’s enthusiasm is no surprise; last year he told Vulture that Season 1 “is the most-watched comedy ever on Hulu, by a good measure.” That includes single season numbers for shows like The Golden Girls, plus next-day streams of current network series. In other words, Season 1 was a massive hit, and from what we hear, Season 2 is pretty good, too.

Season 2 is ongoing. Episode 4 drops Tuesday, July 12th, and the 10-episode arc is set to conclude on August 23rd. To tide you over, revisit our interview with the show’s music supervisors.