Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Only Murders in the Building Renewed for Season 3

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will be back for round three

only murders in the building season 3 renewed
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 11, 2022 | 2:55pm ET

    There’s plenty of evidence yet to be uncovered in Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, but as far as the suits at Hulu are concerned, the jury is in: The beloved mystery sitcom that follows Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) has been renewed for Season 3.

    The series, which shows a trio of true crime aficionados attempting to solve real life murders, has quickly become a favorite at Hulu. “Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate,” Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

    Erwich’s enthusiasm is no surprise; last year he told Vulture that Season 1 “is the most-watched comedy ever on Hulu, by a good measure.” That includes single season numbers for shows like The Golden Girls, plus next-day streams of current network series. In other words, Season 1 was a massive hit, and from what we hear, Season 2 is pretty good, too.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Season 2 is ongoing. Episode 4 drops Tuesday, July 12th, and the 10-episode arc is set to conclude on August 23rd. To tide you over, revisit our interview with the show’s music supervisors.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

willie nelson expands outlaw music festival 2022 dates country music news tickets

Willie Nelson Adds More Dates to Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022

July 11, 2022

cat power bob dylan london royal albert hall concert

Cat Power to Recreate Bob Dylan's 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert in Full

July 11, 2022

david lee roth pointing at the moon stream

David Lee Roth Unveils New Song "Pointing at the Moon": Stream

July 11, 2022

Echosmith 2022 tour Hang Around dates Phoebe Ryan Band of Silver

Echosmith Unveil Fall 2022 Tour Dates

July 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Only Murders in the Building Renewed for Season 3

Menu Shop Search Sale