Christopher Nolan has revealed the first teaser trailer for Oppenheimer, his upcoming film about the making of the atomic bomb.

Nolan’s follow-up to 2020’s Tenet follows J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) both before and after he helped develop humanity’s most terrifying weapon. Emily Blunt stars as his wife Kitty Oppenheimer, while the film’s cast also boasts heavy hitters like Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHann, Josh Harnett, Emma Dumont, and Jack Quaid, among others.

Oppenheimer hits theaters on July 21st, 2023. The film is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Nolan wrote the film’s screenplay in addition to serving as the director, marking his twelfth feature film to date (see how we rank his filmography).