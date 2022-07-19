Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

OSEES Share Origins of New Song “A Foul Form”: Exclusive

Title track from their upcoming album due out August 12th

ossees a foul form origins new song video stream
OSEES Origins, photo by Titouan Massé
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 19, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Origins is a recurring new music series offering musicians a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, OSEES frontman John Dwyer opens up about their latest single, “A Foul Form.”

    OSEES have shared the title track from their upcoming record A Foul Form. Whereas the band’s previous discography has ventured into grunge and garage rock, “A Foul Form” is hyper, psychedelic punk.

    Clocking in at just under two minutes, the visceral track is mesmerizing and hypnotic, demanding your full attention for its entirety. “A Foul Form” begins and ends with an unrelenting guitar that speaks to its true punk rock nature, walking the fine line between control and chaos.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Though the powerful and energetic song stands on its own, the accompanying visual elevates it to another level. The music video is reminiscent of ’70s sci-fi and leans into the track’s darkness while setting the tone for A Foul Form.

    “The sound is in the slurry of the rest of the album and is basically about the craven, selfish side of humanity,” OSEES frontman John Dwyer tells Consequence. “Greed and fear-based decision-making have brought us here.”

    Surf Curse origins tvi photo by Julien Sage
     Editor's Pick
    Surf Curse Share Origins of New Single “TVI”: Exclusive

    “A Foul Form” is a departure from OSEES’ previous albums, marking a refreshingly unapologetic new era for the band. Listen to the new track, watch its accompanying video, and read about the inspiration behind both below.

    Advertisement

    The new LP is out on August 12th via Castle Face Records; pre-orders are ongoing. Following a string of summer UK and Europe dates, OSEES are headed out on a Fall 2022 North American tour with Bronze and Automatic. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dead cross ii reign in error stream

Dead Cross (Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo) Announce New Album, Unleash "Reign of Error": Stream

July 19, 2022

Gogol Bordello Solidaritine new album fall 2022 tour dates Focus Coin song video

Gogol Bordello Announce New Album SOLIDARITINE, Share 2022 Tour Dates

July 19, 2022

toledo origins how it ends leopard skin new album grand jury

TOLEDO Announce Debut Album How It Ends, Share Origins of "Leopard Skin": Exclusive

July 19, 2022

Titus Andronicus the will to live

Titus Andronicus Announce New Album The Will to Live, Share 2022 Tour Dates

July 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

OSEES Share Origins of New Song "A Foul Form": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale