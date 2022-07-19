OSEES Share Origins of New Song “A Foul Form”: Exclusive

Origins is a recurring new music series offering musicians a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, OSEES frontman John Dwyer opens up about their latest single, “A Foul Form.”

OSEES have shared the title track from their upcoming record A Foul Form. Whereas the band’s previous discography has ventured into grunge and garage rock, “A Foul Form” is hyper, psychedelic punk.

Clocking in at just under two minutes, the visceral track is mesmerizing and hypnotic, demanding your full attention for its entirety. “A Foul Form” begins and ends with an unrelenting guitar that speaks to its true punk rock nature, walking the fine line between control and chaos.

Though the powerful and energetic song stands on its own, the accompanying visual elevates it to another level. The music video is reminiscent of ’70s sci-fi and leans into the track’s darkness while setting the tone for A Foul Form.

“The sound is in the slurry of the rest of the album and is basically about the craven, selfish side of humanity,” OSEES frontman John Dwyer tells Consequence. “Greed and fear-based decision-making have brought us here.”

“A Foul Form” is a departure from OSEES’ previous albums, marking a refreshingly unapologetic new era for the band. Listen to the new track, watch its accompanying video, and read about the inspiration behind both below.

The new LP is out on August 12th via Castle Face Records; pre-orders are ongoing. Following a string of summer UK and Europe dates, OSEES are headed out on a Fall 2022 North American tour with Bronze and Automatic. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.