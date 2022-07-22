Menu
Ozzy Osbourne Unveils New Song “Degradation Rules” Featuring Tony Iommi: Stream

The latest single from Ozzy's Patient Number 9 re-teams the iconic Black Sabbath bandmates

Ozzy Osbourne new song with Tony Iommi
Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne, photo by Robert Voets
July 22, 2022 | 12:11am ET

    Ozzy Osbourne has unveiled “Degradation Rules” as the latest single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9, and this one features fellow Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi on guitar.

    The track just might be the closest tune we get to a new Black Sabbath song following the iconic metal band’s final album, 13, which was released nine years ago. Iommi once again proves why he’s the lord of the riff, while Ozzy delivers his signature haunting vocals. Meanwhile, Chad Smith and Robert Trujillo handle drum and bass duties on the track, respectively.

    “Degradation Rules” marks the second single from Patient Number 9, following the title track featuring Jeff Beck. Among the other guitarists on the album are Eric Clapton, Mike McCready, and Zakk Wylde, while additional bassists include Duff McKagan and Chris Chaney. Most of the drumming is handled by Smith, with the late Taylor Hawkins also appearing on the LP.

    Ozzy is making an appearance at San Diego’s Comic Con on Friday (July 22nd), where he and Todd McFarlane will be signing autographs at the Stern Pinball / Rebellion Republic booth from noon to 2 p.m. PT. A giant 25-foot inflatable Ozzy has been installed outside San Diego Convention Center to greet guests as they enter Comic-Con.

    Ozzy Osbourne new album
Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

