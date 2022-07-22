Ozzy Osbourne has unveiled “Degradation Rules” as the latest single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9, and this one features fellow Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi on guitar.

The track just might be the closest tune we get to a new Black Sabbath song following the iconic metal band’s final album, 13, which was released nine years ago. Iommi once again proves why he’s the lord of the riff, while Ozzy delivers his signature haunting vocals. Meanwhile, Chad Smith and Robert Trujillo handle drum and bass duties on the track, respectively.

“Degradation Rules” marks the second single from Patient Number 9, following the title track featuring Jeff Beck. Among the other guitarists on the album are Eric Clapton, Mike McCready, and Zakk Wylde, while additional bassists include Duff McKagan and Chris Chaney. Most of the drumming is handled by Smith, with the late Taylor Hawkins also appearing on the LP.

Ozzy is making an appearance at San Diego’s Comic Con on Friday (July 22nd), where he and Todd McFarlane will be signing autographs at the Stern Pinball / Rebellion Republic booth from noon to 2 p.m. PT. A giant 25-foot inflatable Ozzy has been installed outside San Diego Convention Center to greet guests as they enter Comic-Con.

Patient Number 9 is set to arrive on September 9th, and is available in various formats at Ozzy’s official webstore. Take a listen to “Degradation Rules,” and see the giant inflatable Ozzy, below.