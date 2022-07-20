Menu
Panic! At the Disco Reveal New Single “Middle of a Breakup”: Stream

Brendon Urie's new album, Viva Las Vengeance, arrives in August

Panic at the Disco
Panic! at the Disco, photo by Alex Stoddard
July 20, 2022 | 10:52am ET

    Panic! At the Disco is set to return on August 19th with their new album, Viva Las Vengeance. As the latest preview, frontman Brendon Urie has revealed the new single, “Middle of a Breakup,” along with its companion music video. Watch below.

    Viva Las Vengeance marks P!ATD’s seventh album to date and follows 2018’s Pray for the Wicked. This time, Urie cut everything live to tape in Los Angeles alongside his friends and production partners, Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola.

    Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Urie explained in a statement. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

    Urie previously previewed the album by revealing its title track, “Viva Las Vengeance,” which subsequently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Charts.

    To support the release, Urie will head out on “The Viva Las Vengeance Tour” starting in September. The extensive outing begins in North America with a run of arena shows running through the end of October, with MARINA and Beach Bunny taking turns as the opening act. Tickets are available to purchase here.

