Ali Wong Meets Her 12-Year-Old Self in Official Teaser for Paper Girls: Watch

The good old days have never looked as appealing as they do in the official teaser for Paper Girls, the forthcoming sci-fi series based on the best-selling graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. Starring Ali Wong alongside newcomers Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, and Fina Strazza, the latest for Prime Video feels like a 13 Going on 30 adventure gone terribly, terribly wrong.

It’s 1988, and Halloween night for tween newspaper couriers Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ gets considerably scarier after an encounter with a crew of militant time-travelers. The four girls are then thrust into the year 2019 — smartly avoiding the pandemic! — where they have perhaps the scariest encounters of all: Meeting their adult selves. In today’s preview, the paper girls wind up in the home of adult Erin (Wong), who’s a little shaken up by her very familiar-looking houseguests. With time travel at risk of being outlawed, Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ must find out how to get back home to the past, while reckoning with their futures.

Paper Girls is executive produced by Christopher C. Rogers, Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Steven Prinz, and Plan B. The series was adapted by Folsom, while Mairzee Almas, Georgi Banks-Davies, Destiny Ekaragha, and Karen Gaviola direct Season 1. Stay tuned here for when its official trailer and release date drop, and watch the teaser for Paper Girls below.

Aside from Paper Girls, Wong’s recent credits include voice roles in the Big Mouth spinoff series Human Resources as well as the long-awaited Season 2 of Tuca & Bertie.