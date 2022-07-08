Menu
Human Trafficking Entangles Juliette Binoche and Morgan Freeman in Paradise Highway Trailer: Watch

Out July 29th

Paradise Highway (Lionsgate)
July 8, 2022 | 4:36pm ET

    Juliette Binoche gets caught up in a human trafficking scheme and Morgan Freeman tries to get her out in the new trailer for Paradise Highway. The Lionsgate film will premiere digitally and in select theaters on July 29th, 2022.

    Binoche plays Sally, a truck driver who agrees to deliver a package to aid her imprisoned brother. But when the package turns out to be a person — a girl named Leila (Hala Finley) — Sally’s priorities begin to shift. “I don’t want to give her back,” she says in the trailer.

    Freeman stars as an FBI operative determined to break up the operation. “I just want to help her and whoever’s trying to be good to her,” he says. Frank Grillo, Christiane Seidel, and Cameron Monaghan co-star, while Anna Gutto writes and directs. Check out the trailer below.

Consequence
