Paramore Announce North American Tour Dates

Paramore have announced a run of North American tour dates taking place this fall.
Marking their first such outing in four years, Paramore will play shows in cities like Omaha, Oklahoma City, Toronto, Chicago, and Atlanta between October and November.
A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, July 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time (registration is now ongoing), with a public on-sale following on Friday, July 22nd. Tickets will be available to purchase through Ticketmaster.
Paramore’s upcoming schedule also includes festival appearances at Austin City Limits, Las Vegas’ When We Were Young, and Mexico City’s Corona Capital. Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below.
Earlier this year, singer Hayley Williams revealed that Paramore were in the studio working on their first album in five years. She also promised that the follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter would put “more emphasis back on the guitar.”
Paramore 2022 Tour Dates:
10/02 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater
10/04 – Magna, UT @ The Great SaltAir
10/06 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater Omaha
10/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/11 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
10/14 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
11/07 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital