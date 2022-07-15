Paramore Announce North American Tour Dates

Paramore have announced a run of North American tour dates taking place this fall.

Marking their first such outing in four years, Paramore will play shows in cities like Omaha, Oklahoma City, Toronto, Chicago, and Atlanta between October and November.

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, July 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time (registration is now ongoing), with a public on-sale following on Friday, July 22nd. Tickets will be available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

Paramore’s upcoming schedule also includes festival appearances at Austin City Limits, Las Vegas’ When We Were Young, and Mexico City’s Corona Capital. Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below.

Earlier this year, singer Hayley Williams revealed that Paramore were in the studio working on their first album in five years. She also promised that the follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter would put “more emphasis back on the guitar.”

Paramore 2022 Tour Dates:

10/02 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater

10/04 – Magna, UT @ The Great SaltAir

10/06 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater Omaha

10/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/11 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

10/14 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

11/07 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital