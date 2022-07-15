Menu
Paramore Announce North American Tour Dates

Their first such outing in four years

Paramore 2022 tour dates
Paramore, photo courtesy of band
July 15, 2022 | 10:31am ET

    Paramore have announced a run of North American tour dates taking place this fall.

    Marking their first such outing in four years, Paramore will play shows in cities like Omaha, Oklahoma City, Toronto, Chicago, and Atlanta between October and November.

    A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, July 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time (registration is now ongoing), with a public on-sale following on Friday, July 22nd. Tickets will be available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

    Paramore’s upcoming schedule also includes festival appearances at Austin City Limits, Las Vegas’ When We Were Young, and Mexico City’s Corona Capital. Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below.

    Earlier this year, singer Hayley Williams revealed that Paramore were in the studio working on their first album in five years. She also promised that the follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter would put “more emphasis back on the guitar.”

    Paramore 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/02 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater
    10/04 – Magna, UT @ The Great SaltAir
    10/06 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater Omaha
    10/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    10/11 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
    10/14 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
    10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
    10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
    10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
    11/07 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    11/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
    11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    11/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

Paramore Announce North American Tour Dates

