Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Paris Texas Rock Out on New Single “cyanide”: Stream

Featuring LA indie trio Cryogeyser

paris texas cyanide stream music video new music hip hop rap rock music news
Paris Texas, photo by Artem Nadyozhin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 8, 2022 | 12:13am ET

    Here at Consequence, we’ve been keeping a close eye on fast-rising hip-hop duo Paris Texas. Today, they’ve shared their first new music of 2022 with the single “cyanide,” featuring their fellow Los Angelenos Cryogeyser.

    “cyanide” sees Paris Texas lean harder into the rock-tinged influences that appear in their previous work. The scrappy backing instrumentals feel reminiscent of the 2000s post-punk revival; layered with Louie Pastel and Felix’s knack for alternative rap, it almost takes you back to the bloghouse/electroclash era.

    The music video for “cyanide” was directed by Paris Texas’ frequent collaborator Aus Taylor. In the clip, a glowing archeress (played by fashion designer Mowalola) takes aim again and again at the duo as they perform in your average suburban living room. Watch the “cyanide” video below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “cyanide” follows Paris Texas’ pair of EPs from last year: their debut BOY ANONYMOUS and its Red Hand Akimbo follow-up. We named the former effort one of our favorite overlooked rap projects of 2021.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the mars volta graveyard love new song stream

The Mars Volta Drop New Song "Graveyard Love": Stream

July 8, 2022

westside gunn peace fly god mixtape stream

Westside Gunn Drops Curated Mixtape Peace "Fly" God: Stream

July 8, 2022

oliver sim gmt music video new single 2022 tour dates us europe uk stream watch

Oliver Sim Announces 2022 Tour Dates, Shares "GMT": Stream

July 7, 2022

the 1975 part of the band new single music video stream watch

The 1975 Share New Single "Part of the Band": Stream

July 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paris Texas Rock Out on New Single "cyanide": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale