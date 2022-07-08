Paris Texas Rock Out on New Single “cyanide”: Stream

Here at Consequence, we’ve been keeping a close eye on fast-rising hip-hop duo Paris Texas. Today, they’ve shared their first new music of 2022 with the single “cyanide,” featuring their fellow Los Angelenos Cryogeyser.

“cyanide” sees Paris Texas lean harder into the rock-tinged influences that appear in their previous work. The scrappy backing instrumentals feel reminiscent of the 2000s post-punk revival; layered with Louie Pastel and Felix’s knack for alternative rap, it almost takes you back to the bloghouse/electroclash era.

The music video for “cyanide” was directed by Paris Texas’ frequent collaborator Aus Taylor. In the clip, a glowing archeress (played by fashion designer Mowalola) takes aim again and again at the duo as they perform in your average suburban living room. Watch the “cyanide” video below.

“cyanide” follows Paris Texas’ pair of EPs from last year: their debut BOY ANONYMOUS and its Red Hand Akimbo follow-up. We named the former effort one of our favorite overlooked rap projects of 2021.