R.I.P. Pat Carroll, Who Voiced Ursula in The Little Mermaid, Dead at 95

Pat Carroll, who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, has died at the age of 95.

According to Deadline, Carroll passed away on July 30th while recovering from pneumonia.

Carroll’s career spanned over seven decades, beginning with her work as a a civilian actress technician in the United States Army in the 1940s. Upon leaving the military, Carroll became a mainstay in the world of TV variety shows, appearing on programs like The Steve Allen Show, The Red Skelton Show, and The Carol Burnett Show. Notably, her work on Caesar’s Hour earned her an Emmy Award in 1956.

In the late 1970s, Carroll’s one-woman theater show on on Gertrude Stein earned universal praise, including a Grammy for Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama.

Carroll continued to appear on television throughout the 1970s and 80s, including playing Shirley Feeney’s mother on Laverne & Shiley.

But Carroll will no doubt be most remembered for her role as the voice of Ursula in the 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid. She reprised the character on several other occasions, including in a direct-to-video sequel film, a spin-off television series, and various Disney theme parks attractions and shows.

Carroll’s other voice credits included A Goofy Movie, two Garfield specials, and the 2005 re-release of My Neighbor Totoro.