R.I.P. Paul Sorvino, Goodfellas and Law & Order Actor Dead at 83

Paul Sorvino, the actor best known for playing Mafia don Paul Cicero in Goodfellas, has died at the age of 83.

Sorvino’s wife, Dee Dee, shared the news on Instagram, writing, “I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken.”

His daughter, actress Mira Sorvino, added, “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder — a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Born April 13th, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, Sorvino started off as a copywriter at an advertising agency before attending the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. He made his Broadway debut in the 1964 musical Bajour before making his first appearance on the big screen in Carl Reiner’s 1970 film Where’s Poppa?

He would go on to play prominent supporting roles in the critically acclaimed Broadway play That Championship Season and Oscar-winning film A Touch of Class before starring in television police drama series like Bert D’Angelo/Superstar and The Oldest Rookie.

In 1990, Sorvino kicked off the most successful run in his career by playing Mafia capo Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas and club owner Lips Manlis in Warren Beatty’s Dick Tracy. The following year, he starred as Sgt. Frank Cerreta on a single season of NBC’s Law & Order and gangster Eddie Valentine in The Rocketeer.

Advertisement

The next several years saw Sorvino step in for the late Raymond Burr in a Perry Mason television movie before making notable appearances as Henry Kissinger in Nixon, Fulgencio Capulet in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, and Graham Crockett in Bullworth.

Most recently, Sorvino appeared in the 2021 crime thriller The Birthday Cake and had a recurring role in Godfather of Harlem.

In addition to Dee Dee Sorvino, the actor is survived by his children Mira, Amanda, and Michael, as well as five grandchildren.