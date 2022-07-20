Pi’erre Bourne Announces 2022 “Good Movie” World Tour

Pi’erre Bourne is hitting the road. The rapper-producer has announced his “Good Movie World Tour,” set to begin this September.

The fall tour tour begins September 6th in Houston. From there, Bourne will hit the likes of St. Louis, Detroit, Boston, and Los Angeles before wrapping up the trek’s US leg on October 19th in Seattle. Then, come November, the rapper will head over to Europe for a run of shows before ending the year in Australia and New Zealand. See the full list of dates below.

Tickets to the “Good Movie” world tour become available to the general public on Friday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets from now until Thursday, July 21st at 10:00 p.m. local time. Grab your seats here.

Aside from working with Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kanye West, Pi’erre Bourne has released two solo albums of his own, The Life of Pi’erre 4 and The Life of Pi’erre 5. Earlier this year, he and TM88 shared the collaborative mixtape Yo88!. Before his headlining dates, Bourne will perform at Lollapalooza.

Pi’erre Bourne 2022 Tour Dates:

07/27 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

09/06 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

09/07 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

09/08 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

09/10 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans

09/12 — St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

09/13 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre

09/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

09/16 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

09/17 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

09/19 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

09/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/23 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

09/24 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

09/26 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

09/28 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/03 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/05 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/08 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/12 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/17 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/19 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/02 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy

11/03 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/04 — Antwerpen, BE @ Trix

11/06 — Stockholm, SE @ Klubben

11/07 — Copenhagen, DK @ Pumphuset

11/08 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

11/09 — Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

11/11 — Warsaw, PL @ The Box

11/12 — Prague, CZ @ Lucerna

11/14 — Vienna, AT @ Flex

11/15 — Zurich, CH @ Exil

11/17 — Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers

11/19 — Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute 2

11/20 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

11/21 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

11/23 — Lille, FR @ Black Lab

11/24 — Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartr

12/13 — Brisbane, AU @ Triffid

12/14 — Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

12/16 — Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

12/17 — Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation