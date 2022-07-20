Pi’erre Bourne Announces 2022 “Good Movie” World Tour

Pi’erre Bourne is hitting the road. The rapper-producer has announced his “Good Movie World Tour,” set to begin this September.
The fall tour tour begins September 6th in Houston. From there, Bourne will hit the likes of St. Louis, Detroit, Boston, and Los Angeles before wrapping up the trek’s US leg on October 19th in Seattle. Then, come November, the rapper will head over to Europe for a run of shows before ending the year in Australia and New Zealand. See the full list of dates below.
Tickets to the “Good Movie” world tour become available to the general public on Friday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets from now until Thursday, July 21st at 10:00 p.m. local time. Grab your seats here.
Aside from working with Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kanye West, Pi’erre Bourne has released two solo albums of his own, The Life of Pi’erre 4 and The Life of Pi’erre 5. Earlier this year, he and TM88 shared the collaborative mixtape Yo88!. Before his headlining dates, Bourne will perform at Lollapalooza.
Pi’erre Bourne 2022 Tour Dates:
07/27 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
09/06 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
09/07 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
09/08 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
09/10 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans
09/12 — St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
09/13 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre
09/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
09/16 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
09/17 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
09/19 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
09/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/23 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
09/24 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
09/26 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
09/28 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/03 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/05 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/08 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/12 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/17 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
10/19 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/02 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy
11/03 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
11/04 — Antwerpen, BE @ Trix
11/06 — Stockholm, SE @ Klubben
11/07 — Copenhagen, DK @ Pumphuset
11/08 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
11/09 — Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
11/11 — Warsaw, PL @ The Box
11/12 — Prague, CZ @ Lucerna
11/14 — Vienna, AT @ Flex
11/15 — Zurich, CH @ Exil
11/17 — Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers
11/19 — Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute 2
11/20 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
11/21 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
11/23 — Lille, FR @ Black Lab
11/24 — Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartr
12/13 — Brisbane, AU @ Triffid
12/14 — Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell
12/16 — Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
12/17 — Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation