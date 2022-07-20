Menu
Pi’erre Bourne Announces 2022 “Good Movie” World Tour

The headlining tour commences following Bourne's appearance at Lollapalooza

pierre bourne 2022 tour
Pi’erre Bourne in “4U” music video (via YouTube)
July 20, 2022 | 8:50am ET

    Pi’erre Bourne is hitting the road. The rapper-producer has announced his “Good Movie World Tour,” set to begin this September.

    The fall tour tour begins September 6th in Houston. From there, Bourne will hit the likes of St. Louis, Detroit, Boston, and Los Angeles before wrapping up the trek’s US leg on October 19th in Seattle. Then, come November, the rapper will head over to Europe for a run of shows before ending the year in Australia and New Zealand. See the full list of dates below.

    Tickets to the “Good Movie” world tour become available to the general public on Friday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets from now until Thursday, July 21st at 10:00 p.m. local time. Grab your seats here.

    Aside from working with Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kanye West, Pi’erre Bourne has released two solo albums of his own, The Life of Pi’erre 4 and The Life of Pi’erre 5Earlier this year, he and TM88 shared the collaborative mixtape Yo88!Before his headlining dates, Bourne will perform at Lollapalooza.

    Pi’erre Bourne 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/27 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
    07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    09/06 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
    09/07 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    09/08 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
    09/10 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans
    09/12 — St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
    09/13 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre
    09/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
    09/16 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
    09/17 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    09/19 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
    09/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    09/23 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
    09/24 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
    09/26 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
    09/28 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
    09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    10/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    10/03 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    10/05 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    10/08 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
    10/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    10/12 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
    10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    10/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    10/17 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    10/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
    10/19 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    11/02 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy
    11/03 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
    11/04 — Antwerpen, BE @ Trix
    11/06 — Stockholm, SE @ Klubben
    11/07 — Copenhagen, DK @ Pumphuset
    11/08 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
    11/09 — Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
    11/11 — Warsaw, PL @ The Box
    11/12 — Prague, CZ @ Lucerna
    11/14 — Vienna, AT @ Flex
    11/15 — Zurich, CH @ Exil
    11/17 — Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers
    11/19 — Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute 2
    11/20 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
    11/21 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
    11/23 — Lille, FR @ Black Lab
    11/24 — Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartr
    12/13 — Brisbane, AU @ Triffid
    12/14 — Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell
    12/16 — Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
    12/17 — Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

