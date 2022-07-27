Menu
Pinkshift Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

Ahead of the release of the band's debut LP, Love Me Forever

pinkshift fall 2022 north american tour dates
Pinkshift, photo by Leigh Ann Rodgers
July 27, 2022 | 10:35am ET

    Baltimore punks Pinkshift are gearing up to release their debut album, and now, they’ve announced a run of 2022 North American tour dates, marking their first-ever headlining trek.

    Kicking off October 20th in their hometown, Pinkshift — singer Ashrita Kumar, guitarist Paul Vallejo, and drummer Myron Houngbedji — will perform in cities like DC, Detroit, Austin, and Brooklyn before wrapping up in Boston on November 18th. Jigsaw Youth and Yasmin Nur will provide support.

    What’s more, before they begin their headlining dates, Pinkshift will open for Destroy Boys at a few East Coast shows and perform alongside 100 Gecs and Bring Me the Horizon at Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation. See all of the band’s upcoming tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time; grab yours via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, July 27th (use code crying).

    After releasing the Saccharine EP in 2021 and opening for punk heavyweights Mannequin Pussy and PUP, Pinkshift will release their first full-length, Love Me Foreveron October 21st. So far, they’ve previewed the album with the singles  “nothing (in my head)” and “i’m not crying, you’re crying.” Pre-orders for the project are ongoing.

    Pinkshift 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *
    09/11 — Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground *
    09/13 — Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa *
    09/14 — Toronto, ON @ The Hard Luck *
    09/29 — New Orleans, LA @ Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation ^
    10/20 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    10/21 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
    10/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project
    10/23 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
    10/25 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
    10/26 — Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
    10/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
    10/29 — Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
    10/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
    11/01 — Seattle, WA @  Barboza
    11/02 — Portland, OR @ Mission Theater
    11/04 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
    11/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
    11/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    11/08 — Dallas, TX @ Ruins
    11/09 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
    11/11 — Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
    11/13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    11/14 — Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr Collective
    11/15 — Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone Club
    11/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)
    11/18 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

    * = w/ Destroy Boys
    ^ = w/ 100 Gecs, Bring Me the Horizon

