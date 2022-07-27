Pinkshift Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

Baltimore punks Pinkshift are gearing up to release their debut album, and now, they’ve announced a run of 2022 North American tour dates, marking their first-ever headlining trek.

Kicking off October 20th in their hometown, Pinkshift — singer Ashrita Kumar, guitarist Paul Vallejo, and drummer Myron Houngbedji — will perform in cities like DC, Detroit, Austin, and Brooklyn before wrapping up in Boston on November 18th. Jigsaw Youth and Yasmin Nur will provide support.

What’s more, before they begin their headlining dates, Pinkshift will open for Destroy Boys at a few East Coast shows and perform alongside 100 Gecs and Bring Me the Horizon at Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation. See all of the band’s upcoming tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time; grab yours via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, July 27th (use code crying).

After releasing the Saccharine EP in 2021 and opening for punk heavyweights Mannequin Pussy and PUP, Pinkshift will release their first full-length, Love Me Forever, on October 21st. So far, they’ve previewed the album with the singles “nothing (in my head)” and “i’m not crying, you’re crying.” Pre-orders for the project are ongoing.

Pinkshift 2022 Tour Dates:

09/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *

09/11 — Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground *

09/13 — Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa *

09/14 — Toronto, ON @ The Hard Luck *

09/29 — New Orleans, LA @ Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation ^

10/20 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

10/21 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

10/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

10/23 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

10/25 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/26 — Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

10/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

10/29 — Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

10/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

11/01 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/02 — Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

11/04 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

11/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

11/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/08 — Dallas, TX @ Ruins

11/09 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

11/11 — Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

11/13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/14 — Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr Collective

11/15 — Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone Club

11/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)

11/18 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

* = w/ Destroy Boys

^ = w/ 100 Gecs, Bring Me the Horizon