Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Pinkshift Announce Debut Album Love Me Forever, Share “i’m not crying, you’re crying”: Stream

The Baltimore punks follow up 2021's Saccharine EP with a proper full-length

pinkshift love me forever i'm not crying you're crying punk rock music news album announcement single stream listen
Pinkshift, photo by Leigh Ann Rodgers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 13, 2022 | 3:33pm ET

    Baltimore trio Pinkshift have at last announced their debut album: Love Me Forever is out on October 21st via Hopeless Records, and to accompany the news, the punk band have shared the single “i’m not crying, you’re crying.”

    Recorded with punk rock studio vet Will Yip (Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy, The Wonder Years), Love Me Forever is billed as a “no-holds-barred reflection of the state of the world today.” Through fiery riffs, pointed lyrics, and the infectious spunk of lead singer Ashrita Kumar, Pinkshift make music that demands to be heard — but, perhaps most importantly, they’re creating a space where fellow people of color in the scene might be inspired to do the same. Pre-orders for physical copies of Love Me Forever are ongoing.

    “i’m not crying, you’re crying” is a playful, adrenaline-fueled zinger about the embarrassment that inevitably comes with wearing your heart on your sleeve, and the perceived need to suck it up: “I’m so sorry that you’re seeing me this way/I promise you I’m never like this,” Kumar bellows in the opening lines, their vocals brimming with the attitude-filled lucidity of Paramore’s Hayley Williams. “So what if i sat with you and told you what I’ve been going through?”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “‘crying’ is the one song on the record that I didn’t start with a particular direction, just raw and unfiltered emotion,” Kumar writes in a press release. “As the first song on Love Me Forever, it kicks the record off with a panicked denial — an immediately attacking response to the question of “are you okay?” untrusting and doubtful of the intent and sincerity of that question.” Grab a tissue and listen to Pinkshift’s “i’m not crying, you’re crying” below. After the jump, see the artwork and tracklist for Love Me Forever.

    Pinkshift are fresh off a tour serving as an opening act for their fellow punks in PUP. Love Me Forever — which also includes the single “nothing (in my head)” — follows the trio’s 2021

    EP Saccharine

     

    Love Me Forever Artwork:

    pinkshift love me forever i'm not crying you're crying punk rock music news album announcement single stream listen

    Love Me Forever Tracklist:
    01. i’m not crying, you’re crying
    02. nothing (in my head)
    03. GET OUT
    04. cherry (we’re all gonna die)
    05. the kids aren’t alright
    06. Trust Fall
    07. in a breath
    08. Cinderella
    09. BURN THE WITCH
    10. Love Me Forever
    11. let me drown
    12. Dreamer

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

david ellefson new band dieth

Ex-Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Launches New Band Dieth, Unveils First Single: Stream

July 13, 2022

ty segall tour dates 2022 solo acoustic shows alternative rock music news tickets

Ty Segall Announces Solo Acoustic Tour Dates for 2022

July 13, 2022

Santigold Nothing single music video 2022 tour tickets spirituals album stream

Santigold Unveils New Single "Nothing": Stream

July 13, 2022

panda bear sonic boom reset go on new album song music video listen stream

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Announce Collaborative Album Reset, Share "Go On": Stream

July 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pinkshift Announce Debut Album Love Me Forever, Share "i'm not crying, you're crying": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale