Plains (Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson) Announce Debut Album, Tour Dates

The two songwriters have also unveiled the first single, "Problem with It"

Plains, photo by Molly Matalon
July 27, 2022 | 9:20am ET

    Plains, the new project from Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, have announced their debut album I Walked with You a Ways. It’s out October 14th, and as a preview the super-duo have shared the lead single “Problem with It.” As if that weren’t enough, Plains will hit the road this fall on a 24-date North American tour.

    Love it or hate it, Plains is a one-time only event, with plans to disband after the trek in support of I Walked with You a Ways. The album was created with collaborator/producer Brad Cook and recorded with a band comprised of Spencer Tweedy and Brad Cook.

    “I’m thrilled to announce this new project and album,” Crutchfield shared in a statement. “I’ve felt a connection to Jess’s songwriting and a kinship with her since we met years ago. Getting to lean into the influence of the music we both grew up with while also making something that feels very current and fresh to me was a great experience and I’m so happy to finally share it.”

    Williamson added, “Making this record with Katie was a deeply expansive experience for me as a songwriter. I really trust her ear and sensibilities, and she encouraged me to explore aspects of my songwriting that in the past I’ve shied away from. Katie’s support was so important for me as we wrote this album. We gave ourselves permission to lean into the music that raised us and write the kind of classic timeless songs that we both grew up singing along to. For me that was The Chicks and Dolly Parton, and having a place to channel those influences was an absolute blast. My hope with Plains was to tap into something Universal. I love the album we made, and I’m so excited to play it live.”

