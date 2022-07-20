SNL Group Please Don’t Destroy Making Movie with Judd Apatow

After going viral during the pandemic and landing a writing gig on Saturday Night Live, comedy group Please Don’t Destroy are taking the next step by making a buddy comedy produced by Judd Apatow.

Currently untitled, the movie centers around three childhood friends who live and work together. Looking to change their lives, they set out to find gold treasure rumored to be buried in a nearby mountain.

Please Don’t Destroy is comprised of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, who met while attending New York University and started collaborating. After gaining a cult following with their self-produced online videos, they were hired for the recently concluded Season 47 of SNL.

Some of their notable sketches include “Three Sad Virgins” featuring Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson, “Lizzo Has Writer’s Block,” and “Good Variant” with Paul Rudd and Al Roker. Check them out below.

Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy will star in and write the screenplay for the film, while also serving as executive producers. Helming the movie will be SNL alum Paul Briganti, who just finished his fifth season directing the long-running sketch comedy show. Apatow is producing with Jimmy Miller.

Production is underway in North Carolina, with Universal Pictures targeting a theatrical release date of August 18th, 2023.

Apatow’s most recent film was the pandemic-themed comedy The Bubble. Check out our interview with him about the movie here. Before that, he directed the Pete Davidson-starring The King of Staten Island.