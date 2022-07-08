Menu
Porno for Pyros’ Original Lineup Performs First Show in More than 25 Years: Recap, Photos + Video

Perry Farrell, Peter DiStefano, Stephen Perkins and Martyn LeNoble rocked The Belasco in Los Angeles

Porno for Pyros perform in LA
Porno for Pyros perform in LA, photo by Debi Del Grande
July 8, 2022 | 11:32am ET

    Porno for Pyros reunited for a show at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida earlier this year, but two of the band’s founding members were missing from that performance. On Thursday night (July 7th), the band’s original lineup rocked The Belasco in Los Angeles for their first full concert together in more than a quarter century.

    The aforementioned previous reunion came about when Jane’s Addiction had to drop off Welcome to Rockville due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s bout with long COVID. Instead of bowing out altogether, Perry Farrell, who fronts both bands, decided to reunite Porno for Pyros to fill the missing slot. At that show, Farrell was joined by original guitarist Peter DiStefano and latter-day Porno for Pyros bassist Mike Watt. Drummer Stephen Perkins, who plays in both Jane’s Addiction and Porno for Pyros, had to skip the show at the last minute due to an illness, and was replaced by his drum tech.

    On Thursday night, the original lineup of Farrell, DiStefano, Perkins, and bassist Martyn LeNoble headlined the “Heaven After Dark” concert series curated by Perry and his wife Etty Lau Farrell. The group played a 12-song set that featured seven tunes from their self-titled 1993 debut, four tracks from their 1996 sophomore and, thus far, final album, Good God’s Urge, and a cover of the Jane’s Addiction rarity “1%” (for which they were joined by ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke).

    The set included performances of “Wishing Well” and “Cursed Male,” two songs that weren’t played at the Welcome to Rockville show (which was heavy on Jane’s covers), along with hits like “Pets,” “Cursed Female” and “Tahitian Moon.”

    Porno for Pyros reunion show
    Consequence had a reporter and photographer at the show. Check back for our full review, but in the meantime, see our exclusive photos, as well as fan-filmed video and the setlist, below.

    Porno for Pyros will hit Chicago later this month to play Lollapalooza on July 31st in Grant Park as well as a club gig on July 30th at the Metro as part of the festival’s “Lollapalooza After Dark” series. Tickets to the main Lollapalooza fest are available here, while tickets to the club gig can be purchased here.

    Photo Gallery – Porno for Pyros at The Belasco in Los Angeles (click to enlarge and scroll through):

    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Debi Del Grande

    All photos by Debi Del Grande.

    Setlist:
    Porno for Pyros
    Sadness
    Meija
    Cursed Female
    Cursed Male
    Wishing Well
    Pets
    Porpoise Head
    1% (Jane’s Addiction cover with Gilby Clarke)
    Bad Shit
    Good God’s://Urge!
    Tahitian Moon

