Preoccupations Unveil New Single “Death of Melody”: Stream

Preoccupations have shared their newest single “Death of Melody,” which both lives up to and subverts its titular mission statement with an artfully deconstructed production. It’s the second offering from the Canadian quartet’s upcoming fourth LP, Arrangements.

Frontman Matt Flegel shared in a statement that “it’s about having a song stuck in your head, and having no idea what it is, and driving yourself to the brink of dementia trying to figure out what it is. It’s about knowing and forgetting, existing in the middle ground between the permanent and temporary.”

The song’s instrumentation reflects that struggle with an immediate bombardment of spindly, shoegazey guitars that are pounded into their most basic elements by thudding drums. As the production gets continually broken down and remade, the still-beating melody begins to take its final form for Flegel’s climactic revelation: “I can remember.” Stream “Death of Melody” below.

Preoccupations’ Arrangements arrives on September 9th and will be co-distributed by Flemish Eye and the band. The album’s first single “Ricochet” dropped in June and focused more on literal destruction than its successor; Flegel described it as “the world blowing up and no one giving a shit.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

The group is then slated to hit the road for a Fall 2022 headlining tour starting in October. They’ll spend over a month playing cities across North America, including a hometown show in Calgary on October 26th. Grab your spots today via Ticketmaster.