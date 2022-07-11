Menu
Prime Day: The Best Deals for Music Fans and Pop Culture Lovers

Find all the best deals for music and pop culture fans, including 25% off at the Consequence Shop

Artwork by Allison Aubrey
Consequence Staff
July 11, 2022 | 12:52pm ET

    It’s that time of year when we really put that Amazon Prime membership to good use, as Prime Day has arrived with loads of sales! Not only are we joining in on the discounted festivities at the Consequence Shop and our Amazon store, but we’ve put together a must-have list of deals for all your music and pop culture needs.

    With Prime Day running Tuesday, July 12th through Wednesday the 13th, every piece of Consequence merch on our Amazon storefront will be marked down 25%. That’s 25% off all T-shirts (including our Wavvy, Radiate Positivity, Protect Live Music, and GWAR Bud of Gods designs), hoodies (Hell’s a Beach, GWAR, The Opus podcast), Phantom of the Stadium tanks, masks, beanies, and more! Check out all our offerings on Amazon.

    As the great Billy Mays once said, “But wait, there’s more!” Over on the Consequence Shop, we’ll also be running a buy-one get-one 30% off sale on the same dates. All apparel and Flower Lab CBD products (excluding KOAST gummies) are part of the BOGO deal, so snag some of our new Festival Collection merch or our Summer Collection shirts, and pair it with top-of-the-line CBD flower, tinctures, pre-rolls, capsules, or balms.

    But we’re not so egocentric to think our deals are the only ones at which you should take a look. Below, we’ve put together a collection of the best Prime Day sales for music, film, TV, and pop culture fans. Whether you’re looking for a new podcasting microphone, a killer guitar pedal, or just some discounted movies to stream, we’ve got you covered. Check out our Prime Day Sales Guide below.

    What Are the Best Headphones and Speakers Prime Day Deals?:

    Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700: These beauties pack the unbeatable audio quality of Bose’s noise cancelling headphones with the added perk of built-in Alexa voice control. They’re marked down 31% off to a sale price of just $269. Get yours at Amazon.

