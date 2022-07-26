Menu
Pulp Reunion Set for 2023, Jarvis Cocker Says

"Next year Pulp are going to play some concerts!” 

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp
Jarvis Cocker of Pulp, photo courtesy of artist
July 25, 2022 | 11:43pm ET

    Pulp’s seminal 1998 album This Is Hardcore turns 25 next year, and the band has a reunion in the works to celebrate the occasion. Jarvis Cocker said as much at a recent Q&A, teasing, “Next year Pulp are going to play some concerts!”

    Cocker was speaking at a Guardian-hosted talk and Q&A about his new memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop when a fan asked about a mysterious clip the Pulp frontman posted to Instagram on July 20th. In the video, the words “What exactly do you do for an encore?” appear over a black screen. The same line appears in “This Is Hardcore,” which Cocker was sure to point out in his response.

    “It was deliberately cryptic,” Cocker said. “It’s a line from ‘This Is Hardcore’… Next year Pulp are going to play some concerts!”

    Related Video

    When and where, exactly, these concerts will take place has yet to be revealed, but if a Pulp reunion does occur in 2023, it will mark the band’s first live performances since 2012. They shared a one-off single called “After You” that same year, while their last studio album was 2001’s We Love Life. 

    Last October, Cocker shared the solo LP CHANSON d’ENNUI TIP-TOP, a French-language album that served as a companion piece to Wes Anderson’s film The French Dispatch.

