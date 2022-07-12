Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Puscifer Add Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Maynard James Keenan and company will be on the road from October through November

puscifer extend 2022 tour
Puscifer, photo by Rodrigo Fredes
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 12, 2022 | 11:08am ET

    Puscifer have extended their North American tour, adding a leg of Fall 2022 dates. They’ve also offered up a new video for Billy Howerdel’s remix of “Bullet Train to Iowa.”

    Maynard James Keenan and company just wrapped up the first leg of their tour in support of 2020’s Existential Reckoning. The group will head back out this fall, kicking off with an October 13th show in San Francisco. Dates run through November 22nd in Prescott, Arizona. Night Club will provide support.

    A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, July 14th (use code ELECTRIC), with a general on-sale following on Friday, June 15th at 10 a.m local time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Alongside the fall tour announcement, Puscifer also offered up a Meats Meier-created video for A Perfect Circle mastermind Billy Howerdel’s remix of “Bullet Train to Iowa.” The trippy clip features Puscifer staples Billy D, Queen B, and the band’s ongoing fixation: aliens.

    Heavy Consequence recently caught Puscifer in Brooklyn as part of the recent tour leg. The theatrical show was heavily focused on Existential Reckoning and the imagery surrounding the album, including X-Files-esque special agents and extraterrestrials.

    Puscifer Brooklyn 2022 Photos
     Editor's Pick
    Puscifer Bring Aliens, Special Agents, and More to Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre: Photos + Video

    Below you can see the full list of Puscifer’s fall 2022 North American tour dates and watch the video for the “Bullet Train to Iowa” remix. Get tickets here.

    Advertisement

    Puscifer 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    10/15 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort
    10/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
    10/18 – Escondido, CA @ California Center for Arts Escondido – Concert Hall
    10/20 – Tucson, AZ @ The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)
    10/21 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
    10/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena
    10/25 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    10/26 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium
    10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater
    10/29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center Theatre
    10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    11/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
    11/03 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
    11/04 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    11/05 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    11/07 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
    11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    11/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
    11/11 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
    11/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
    11/13 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
    11/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
    11/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
    11/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
    11/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
    11/22 – Prescott, AZ @ Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

    puscifer fall 2022 tour

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sorry anywhere but here let the lights on new album single tracklist artwork tour tickets stream listen indie rock music news

Sorry Announce New Album Anywhere but Here, Share "Let the Lights On": Stream

July 12, 2022

Keith Urban Tickets The Speed of Now World Tour summer 2022 Dates North America Ingrid Andress Shows

How to Get Tickets to Keith Urban's 2022 Tour

July 12, 2022

Madi Diaz Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Hangover new song stream

Madi Diaz Announces 2022 Tour, Shares New Single "Hangover": Stream

July 12, 2022

amon amarth 2022 tour

Amon Amarth Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour with Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation

July 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Puscifer Add Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale