Puscifer have extended their North American tour, adding a leg of Fall 2022 dates. They’ve also offered up a new video for Billy Howerdel’s remix of “Bullet Train to Iowa.”
Maynard James Keenan and company just wrapped up the first leg of their tour in support of 2020’s Existential Reckoning. The group will head back out this fall, kicking off with an October 13th show in San Francisco. Dates run through November 22nd in Prescott, Arizona. Night Club will provide support.
A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, July 14th (use code ELECTRIC), with a general on-sale following on Friday, June 15th at 10 a.m local time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.
Alongside the fall tour announcement, Puscifer also offered up a Meats Meier-created video for A Perfect Circle mastermind Billy Howerdel’s remix of “Bullet Train to Iowa.” The trippy clip features Puscifer staples Billy D, Queen B, and the band’s ongoing fixation: aliens.
Heavy Consequence recently caught Puscifer in Brooklyn as part of the recent tour leg. The theatrical show was heavily focused on Existential Reckoning and the imagery surrounding the album, including X-Files-esque special agents and extraterrestrials.
Below you can see the full list of Puscifer’s fall 2022 North American tour dates and watch the video for the “Bullet Train to Iowa” remix. Get tickets here.
Puscifer 2022 Tour Dates:
10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/15 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort
10/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
10/18 – Escondido, CA @ California Center for Arts Escondido – Concert Hall
10/20 – Tucson, AZ @ The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)
10/21 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
10/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena
10/25 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
10/26 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium
10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater
10/29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center Theatre
10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
11/03 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
11/04 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
11/05 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11/07 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
11/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
11/11 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
11/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
11/13 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
11/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
11/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
11/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
11/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
11/22 – Prescott, AZ @ Yavapai College Performing Arts Center