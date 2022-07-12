Puscifer have extended their North American tour, adding a leg of Fall 2022 dates. They’ve also offered up a new video for Billy Howerdel’s remix of “Bullet Train to Iowa.”

Maynard James Keenan and company just wrapped up the first leg of their tour in support of 2020’s Existential Reckoning. The group will head back out this fall, kicking off with an October 13th show in San Francisco. Dates run through November 22nd in Prescott, Arizona. Night Club will provide support.

A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, July 14th (use code ELECTRIC), with a general on-sale following on Friday, June 15th at 10 a.m local time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Related Video

Alongside the fall tour announcement, Puscifer also offered up a Meats Meier-created video for A Perfect Circle mastermind Billy Howerdel’s remix of “Bullet Train to Iowa.” The trippy clip features Puscifer staples Billy D, Queen B, and the band’s ongoing fixation: aliens.

Heavy Consequence recently caught Puscifer in Brooklyn as part of the recent tour leg. The theatrical show was heavily focused on Existential Reckoning and the imagery surrounding the album, including X-Files-esque special agents and extraterrestrials.

Below you can see the full list of Puscifer’s fall 2022 North American tour dates and watch the video for the “Bullet Train to Iowa” remix. Get tickets here.

Puscifer 2022 Tour Dates:

10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/15 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

10/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/18 – Escondido, CA @ California Center for Arts Escondido – Concert Hall

10/20 – Tucson, AZ @ The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)

10/21 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena

10/25 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10/26 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater

10/29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center Theatre

10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

11/03 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

11/04 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

11/05 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/07 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

11/11 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

11/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

11/13 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

11/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

11/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

11/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

11/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

11/22 – Prescott, AZ @ Yavapai College Performing Arts Center