Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Pussy Riot Announce Debut Mixtape MATRIARCHY NOW, Share “PLASTIC”: Stream

Executive produced by Tove Lo

pussy riot matriarchy now plastic debut mixtape album lead single pop hip hop punk stream listen protest
Pussy Riot, photo by Yulia Shur
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 8, 2022 | 12:51pm ET

    After years and years of sharing protest bangers, Pussy Riot’s first full-length project is finally on the horizon. The Russian pop group/art collective have announced today that their debut mixtape MATRIARCHY NOW will be released on August 5th on Neon Gold Records, and as a preview, they’ve shared its lead single “PLASTIC” featuring ILOVEMAKONNEN.

    MATRIARCHY NOW includes a handful of collaborators, including Slayyyter, Big Freedia, and Tove Lo, the latter of whom also executive produced the project. Its release date comes just ahead of the 10-year “anniversary” of when three Pussy Riot members were found guilty of “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred,” and spent two years in jail for protesting Russian president Vladimir Putin.

    On “PLASTIC,” Pussy Riot parody society’s unrealistic expectations for women to be demure, reticent, and submissive at all times: “I don’t shit, I don’t eat/ I don’t even fucking breathe/ If you cut me, I don’t bleed/ You’re the only thing I need,” the band’s ringleader Nadya Tolokonnikova raps over a bouncy pop beat.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In the surreal, Haley Bowman-directed music video for “PLASTIC,” Pussy Riot are miniature versions of themselves dressed in frilly lingerie, waiting to be deformed and dismembered by a young boy — think an R-rated version of Sid’s bedroom in Toy Story. Listen to “PLASTIC,” and see the tracklist and album art for MATRIARCHY NOW, below.

    Unbeknownst to us at the time, Pussy Riot hinted at their mixtape’s title last month when they crashed the Texas Capitol carrying a huge banner reading “Matriarchy now!” to protest the state’s anti-abortion legislation. Meanwhile, Tolokonnikova has been selling NFTs to benefit Ukrainian refugees. Pussy Riot will also be playing at a handful of North American festivals this year, including Life Is Beautiful and Outside Lands.

    MATRIARCHY NOW Artwork:

    pussy riot matriarchy now plastic debut mixtape album lead single pop hip hop punk stream listen protest

    MATRIARCHY NOW Tracklist:
    01. PRINCESS CHARMING (feat. Salem Ilese)
    02. PUNISH
    03. PLASTIC (feat. ILOVEMAKONNEN)
    04. HORNY (feat. Phoebe Ryan)
    05. SUGARMOMMY (feat. mazie)
    06. HATEFUCK (feat. Slayyyter)
    07. POOF BITCH (feat. Big Freedia)

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

margo price fight to make it adia victoria mavis staples

Margo Price, Mavis Staples, & Adia Victoria "Fight to Make It" in Our Patriarchal Hellscape on New Charity Single: Stream

July 8, 2022

neil young toast 2001 album classic rock music stream

Neil Young Finally Unveils Elusive 2001 Album Toast: Stream

July 8, 2022

the hu black thunder stream

The HU Announce New Album, Share "Black Thunder": Stream

July 8, 2022

aespa Release Girls -- The 2nd Mini Album: Stream

July 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pussy Riot Announce Debut Mixtape MATRIARCHY NOW, Share "PLASTIC": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale