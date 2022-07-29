Quavo and Takeoff Fuel Migos Breakup Rumors, Drop Another Song Without Offset

For the past several months, breakup rumors have been circling Migos. Now, Quavo and Takeoff have added fuel to the fire after being announced for a Migos show without Offset and dropping another track called “Us vs. Them” that doesn’t feature him as well.

Produced by DJ Durel, Duce, Eza, and Money Musik. “Us vs. Them” includes a guest appearance from Gucci Mane in which he shouts out Young Thug and Gunna. Otherwise, it’s an unremarkable trap anthem where Quavo compares the duo to the Golden State Warriors’ championship-winning backcourt of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson (which would apparently make Offset Draymond Green).

“Us vs. Them” follows May’s “Hotel Lobby,” which Quavo and Takeoff released under the name Unc and Phew. At the time, it was unclear whether the track was a one-off single, but the press release for “Us vs. Them” promises more music from the duo.

On top of that, the 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands released a promotional video for an upcoming event that will feature “a live performance by the Migos: Quavo and Takeoff.” The poster doesn’t feature Offset, either. Check both of those out below.

Speculation about Migos breaking up began after fans noticed Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram back in late May. Offset’s wife, Cardi B, unfollowed them as well.

For what it’s worth, Quavo played off the situation in an interview with GQ. “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves,” he said. “Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members.”

Meanwhile, Offset spent Thursday on Twitter answering questions from fans about his upcoming solo album.

Migos’ latest album, Culture III, dropped in June 2021. All three members of the group have dropped their own solo albums: Takeoff unleashed The Last Rocket in 2018, with Quavo releasing Quavo Huncho in the same year. Offset followed with Father of 4 in 2019