Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Trailer for David Bowie’s Moonage Daydream Doc Promises a “Cinematic Odyssey”: Watch

The "cinematic odyssey" is set to hit theaters and IMAX this fall

Moonage Daydream Bowie doc
Moonage Daydream (NEON)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 27, 2022 | 10:10am ET

    Brett Morgen has offered the first look at his upcoming David Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream, ahead of the film’s premiere at Cannes on Monday. Watch it below.

    Described as a “cinematic odyssey,” Moonage Daydream is narrated by Bowie himself and features never-before-seen footage, performances, and music. Beyond his illustrious music career, the documentary delves into Bowie’s work in dance, painting, sculpture, video and audio collage, screenwriting, acting, and live theatre.

    Moonage Daydream marks the first documentary to be made with the blessing of Bowie’s family. The musician’s widow, Iman, previously explained her hesitance to authorize a biopic to Variety, saying, “We always ask each other, ‘Would he do it?’ He wouldn’t.” However, Morgen’s track record ultimately won the family over: With films like Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck and Jane, the director made a name for himself by utilizing private footage to create intimate, collage-like films instead of traditional, surface-level documentaries.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Morgen was granted access to Bowie’s personal archives, including all of his master recordings and hours of discovered 35mm and 16mm film of his stage performances. The filmmaker wrote, directed, produced, and edited the project, while its soundtrack — comprising 48 musical tracks derived from original studio recordings — was helmed by longtime Bowie producer Tony Visconti, Bohemian Rhapsody sound mixer Paul Massey, and Ford v. Ferrari sound engineer David Giammarco. John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone led the film’s sound design.

    Moonage Daydream will debut in theaters and IMAX on September 16th before making its way to HBO Max.

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to note the film’s theatrical release date, as well as its official full-length trailer.

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

pinocchio guillermo del toro stop-motion trailer movie

Pinocchio Comes to Stop-Motion Life in Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's New Film: Watch

July 27, 2022

jurassic world video game seamus blackley

Jurassic World Began as a Video Game, Xbox Creator Seamus Blackley Says

July 26, 2022

brendan fraser the whale darren aronofsky a24 first look 600 pound man

Brendan Fraser Is a 600-Pound Man in First Look at Darren Aronofsky's The Whale

July 26, 2022

the gray man sequel spin-off netflix spy thriller ryan gosling russo brothers movie film news

Netflix Greenlights The Gray Man Sequel and Spin-Off

July 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Trailer for David Bowie's Moonage Daydream Doc Promises a "Cinematic Odyssey": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale