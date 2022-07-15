Menu
R.I.P. William Hart, Singer of The Delfonics Dead at 77

The Philadelphia R&B group was known for "Ready or Not Here I Come (Can't Hide from Love)" and "Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time)"

Delfonics
Delfonics (William Hart pictured centered), photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
July 15, 2022 | 9:49am ET

    William Hart, founding member and singer of R&B group The Delfonics, has died at the age of 77.

    TMZ reports that Hart passed away on Thursday, July 14th, due to complications from a surgery.

    Hailing from Philadelphia, The Delfonics’ classic lineup consisted of William Hart, his brother Wilbert, and Randy Cain. The trio scored a number of hits in the late 1960s and 1970s, including songs like “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” “I’m Sorry,” “La-La (Means I Love You),” and “Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide from Love).”

    The Delfonics’ popularity waned in the late 1970s, eventually leading to a falling out between William and Wilbert, who each formed their own version of the group.

    And yet the group’s music lived on thanks to a series of high-profile covers and soundtrack placements. Aretha Franklin notably covered “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)” on her album Young, Gifted and Black, and the song later appeared on the soundtrack to Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown (as did “La-La”). “Ready or Not Here I Come” was famously covered by the Jackson 5 and sampled by the Fugees on their own hit single, “Ready or Not.”

    The Delfonics were the recipient of a Grammy for Best R&B Performance, which they won in 1971 for “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time).” In 2014, they were inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.

