Rage Against the Machine Make $75,000 Donation to Indigenous Charities in Canada

Rage Against the Machine are once again putting their money where their mouth is. The band took to social media on Thursday, July 21st to announce they’ll be making a $75,000 donation to a number of nonprofits in Canada.

“Charity tickets purchased by our fans at Tuesday’s Hamilton, Ontario show raised $75,000,” the band wrote in a statement on Twitter. “These funds will be distributed by WhyHunger and Polaris Institute to support the Roots of Justice and Indigenous Climate Action organizations in Hamilton.” According to their respective websites, Roots of Justice holds antiracism workshops and other training for people of all colors, while Indigenous Climate Action focuses on “uplifting Indigenous voices, sovereignty, and stewardship of the lands and waters for future generations.”

The donation was just the latest made by the “Killing in the Name” rockers on their current “Public Service Announcement Tour” (grab your tickets here) with Run the Jewels. In June, the foursome pledged nearly half a million dollars to abortion rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. They also used their July 15th concert in Ottawa’s Bluesfest to, well, rage against the country’s long history of violence against its Indigenous peoples.

Check out Rage Against the Machine’s donation announcement below.