Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rage Against the Machine Make $75,000 Donation to Indigenous Charities in Canada

The money comes from charity tickets sold at the band's Hamilton, Ontario concert

rage against the machine charity donation canada hamilton ontario
Rage Against the Machine, photo by Amy Harris
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 22, 2022 | 11:38am ET

    Rage Against the Machine are once again putting their money where their mouth is. The band took to social media on Thursday, July 21st to announce they’ll be making a $75,000 donation to a number of nonprofits in Canada.

    “Charity tickets purchased by our fans at Tuesday’s Hamilton, Ontario show raised $75,000,” the band wrote in a statement on Twitter. “These funds will be distributed by WhyHunger and Polaris Institute to support the Roots of Justice and Indigenous Climate Action organizations in Hamilton.” According to their respective websites, Roots of Justice holds antiracism workshops and other training for people of all colors, while Indigenous Climate Action focuses on “uplifting Indigenous voices, sovereignty, and stewardship of the lands and waters for future generations.”

    The donation was just the latest made by the “Killing in the Name” rockers on their current “Public Service Announcement Tour” (grab your tickets here) with Run the Jewels. In June, the foursome pledged nearly half a million dollars to abortion rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. They also used their July 15th concert in Ottawa’s Bluesfest to, well, rage against the country’s long history of violence against its Indigenous peoples.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out Rage Against the Machine’s donation announcement below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

king buffalo hours stream

King Buffalo Unveil New Song "Hours" Ahead of New Album Regenerator: Stream

July 22, 2022

beach bunny emotional creature album stream apply music spotify indie rock pop music news listen

Beach Bunny Share New Album Emotional Creature: Stream

July 22, 2022

Running Up That Hill Master of Puppets

"Running Up That Hill" Performed in the Style of "Master of Puppets" Is the Ultimate Stranger Things Tribute: Watch

July 22, 2022

Wild Hearts Tour

Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker's "Wild Hearts Tour" Is the Can't-Miss Indie Gig of the Summer: Review

July 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rage Against the Machine Make $75,000 Donation to Indigenous Charities in Canada

Menu Shop Search Sale