Had it not been for the pandemic, Rage Against the Machine would have kicked off their “Public Service Announcement Tour” with Run the Jewels during the presidential election cycle of 2020. However, with everything currently going on in the United States and the world, it could be argued that we need RATM more than ever in 2022. In the first of back to back shows on Monday night (July 11th) at Chicago’s United Center (just the second show of the tour), the reunited band showed that they were ready to deliver, by any means necessary.

Openers Run the Jewels knew their role in the Rage reunion, putting together a 45-minute set that incorporated their biggest tracks to date. While getting the crowd warmed up, they would be the more vocal of the acts on stage between songs, having as much fun as they could in the process. “We’re here to see Rage Against the Machine, too” said Killer Mike before they jumped into “Oh My Darling Don’t Cry.”

Chicago had a healthy contingent of RTJ fans, though, bouncing along for singles like “Ooh La La” and “Legend Has It.” They would set up the night’s headliners with “Walking in the Snow” dedicated to victims of police brutality, and the more poignant track “A Few Words for the Firing Squad” from 2020’s all-too-timely RTJ 4.

Advertisement

From the moment that Zack de la Rocha’s vocals for “Public Service Announcement” echoed through the arena, the nearly sold-out crowd was up and ready to get moving. The band came out firing on all cylinders, with fans jostling to open up the first mosh pits of the evening. Rage sounded tight as ever, with an LED board reading “Fear Is Your Only God” illuminated over the black and white camera feed of the show.

It had been 14 years since the band had played Chicago, and it felt like they had been storing up aggression the entire time. “People of the Sun” and “Bulls on Parade” followed in quick succession, and it felt like there would be no letting up from Rage Against the Machine for the duration of their roughly 90-minute set.