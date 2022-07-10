Menu
Rage Against the Machine Kick Off Reunion Tour: Video + Setlist

The band's first live performance in 11 years

Rage Against the Machine 2022
Rage Against the Machine, photo via YouTube
July 10, 2022 | 11:15am ET

    Rage Against the Machine took the stage for the first time in 11 years at the Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, Wisconsin on Saturday night.

    The show marked the launch of the band’s long-awaited “Public Service Announcement Tour.” Originally set to begin in 2020, the trek was twice pushed back due to the pandemic. The initial run of North American shows nows takes place through the middle of August, followed by a UK/European outing in the fall, and a second leg of North American shows in early 2023. Tickets are available here.

    During Saturday’s gig in East Troy, RATM ripped through a 16-song performance of fan favorites and greatest hits, including set opener “Bombtrack,” “Bulls on Parade,” “Testify,” “Guerrilla Radio,” and “Sleep Now in the Fire.” The band also covered Bruce Springsteen’s “The Ghost of Tom Joad” before wrapping up the evening with “Killing in the Name.”

    Related Video

    The members of Rage Against the Machine did not speak at all during the performance. Instead, messages, photos, and video were displayed on a background video screen. One message read, “abort the Supreme Court,” while another noted the financial cost of forced birth. There were also images of a helicopter descending on a group of refugees, a border patrol agent posing with a drone, and police officers with their weapons drawn while detaining a man.

    Watch fan-capture video and find the full setlist below.

    Rage Against the Machine donated the ticket sales of the tour’s first three shows — $475,000, to be exact —  to reproductive rights organizations.

    Rage Against the Machine Setlist:
    Bombtrack
    People of the Sun
    Bulls on Parade
    Bullet in the Head
    Testify
    Tire Me
    Wake Up
    Guerrilla Radio
    Without a Face
    Know Your Enemy
    Calm Like a Bomb
    Sleep Now in the Fire
    War Within a Breath
    The Ghost of Tom Joad (Bruce Springsteen cover)
    Freedom
    Killing in the Name

