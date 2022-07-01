Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

RAYE Shares Origins of New Track “Hard Out Here”: Exclusive

The track arrives ahead of her anticipated debut album

RAYE Hard Out Here
RAYE, photo by Sebastian Kapfhammer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary Siroky
Follow
July 1, 2022 | 1:00pm ET

    Our Origins feature series provides artists with a space to run through everything that went into their latest project. Today, RAYE shares insight into her powerful new single, “Hard Out Here.”

    To return with a new single that’s at once inspirational, orchestral, catchy, brutally honest, and uplifting isn’t an easy feat — but RAYE makes it seem so with her new track, “Hard Out Here,” out Friday, July 1st.

    It’s a song peppered with details but feels somewhat universal nonetheless, and is especially relatable for any woman who has ever overcome a man attempting to silence her and bounced back that much stronger. There’s a reality out there where we never got to hear this song, RAYE reveals. “The initial version of this song was created years ago — however, I wasn’t given permission from my label to release the song, so it sat in a folder collecting dust.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Now, starting a new chapter with artist services company Human Re Sources, “Hard Out Here” is an anthemic ode to rising from the ashes. “‘It’s about the bounce back, a rant reflecting on the last 8 years of my career, and me preparing to take control of my narrative, my art and my life truly for the first time,” she tells Consequence.

    Watch the powerful and evocative video for “Hard Out Here” below, and read on for her breakdown of the Origins for the track and its accompany visual.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

city girls usher good love best rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: City Girls and Usher Get Freaky on "Good Love"

July 1, 2022

cardi b hot shit

Song of the Week: Cardi B Heats Up the Summer with "Hot Shit" Featuring Ye and Lil Durk

July 1, 2022

Sufjan Stevens In 10 Songs

Sufjan Stevens in 10 Songs

July 1, 2022

Jack Antonoff Ranking

All 247 Songs Jack Antonoff Has Produced, Ranked From Worst to Best

July 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

RAYE Shares Origins of New Track "Hard Out Here": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale