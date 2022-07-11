Reba McEntire Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Reba McEntire has mapped out a string of Fall 2022 tour dates. Taking the country star across 17 cities, it will take place in October and November with Canadian singer Terri Clark serving as the opener.
The trek kicks off on October 13th in Lafayette, Louisiana, with subsequent dates in Nashville, St. Louis, Austin, Memphis, and Kansas City before winding down in Wichita, Kansas on November 19th. See the full itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale on Tuesday, Jul 12th (use code ELECTRIC).
McEntire last released the gospel album My Chains Are Gone this past March. She recently joined the cast for Season 3 of David E. Kelley’s crime drama Big Sky as Sunny Brick.
Reba McEntire 2022 Tour Dates:
10/13 — Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME
10/14 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
10/15 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
10/20 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
10/21 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/29 — Corpus Christi, TX @ AmericanBank Center
11/03 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/04 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/10 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
11/11 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
11/12 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
11/17 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
11/18 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
11/19 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena