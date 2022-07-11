Menu
Reba McEntire Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Including shows in Nashville, St. Louis, Austin, Memphis, and Kansas City

Reba McEntire 2022 fall us tour dates terri clark
Reba McEntire, photo by Justin McIntosh
July 11, 2022 | 10:44am ET

    Reba McEntire has mapped out a string of Fall 2022 tour dates. Taking the country star across 17 cities, it will take place in October and November with Canadian singer Terri Clark serving as the opener.

    The trek kicks off on October 13th in Lafayette, Louisiana, with subsequent dates in Nashville, St. Louis, Austin, Memphis, and Kansas City before winding down in Wichita, Kansas on November 19th. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale on Tuesday, Jul 12th (use code ELECTRIC).

    McEntire last released the gospel album My Chains Are Gone this past March. She recently joined the cast for Season 3 of David E. Kelley’s crime drama Big Sky as Sunny Brick.

    Reba McEntire 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/13 — Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME
    10/14 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    10/15 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    10/20 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
    10/21 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    10/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    10/29 — Corpus Christi, TX @ AmericanBank Center
    11/03 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    11/04 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    11/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    11/10 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
    11/11 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    11/12 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
    11/17 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
    11/18 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    11/19 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

