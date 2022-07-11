Reba McEntire Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Reba McEntire has mapped out a string of Fall 2022 tour dates. Taking the country star across 17 cities, it will take place in October and November with Canadian singer Terri Clark serving as the opener.

The trek kicks off on October 13th in Lafayette, Louisiana, with subsequent dates in Nashville, St. Louis, Austin, Memphis, and Kansas City before winding down in Wichita, Kansas on November 19th. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale on Tuesday, Jul 12th (use code ELECTRIC).

Advertisement

Related Video

McEntire last released the gospel album My Chains Are Gone this past March. She recently joined the cast for Season 3 of David E. Kelley’s crime drama Big Sky as Sunny Brick.

Reba McEntire 2022 Tour Dates:

10/13 — Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME

10/14 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

10/15 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/20 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

10/21 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/29 — Corpus Christi, TX @ AmericanBank Center

11/03 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/04 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/10 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

11/11 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/12 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

11/17 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

11/18 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/19 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena