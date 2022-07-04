Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Australian, New Zealand Tour Dates with Post Malone

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced an early 2023 leg of tour dates in Australia and New Zealand. What’s more, Post Malone will appear as a special guest opener at each of the shows.

Coming as part of the band’s expansive “Unlimited Love World Tour,” the run includes stadium shows in Auckland, Dunedin, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth in January and February 2023.

A ticket pre-sale begins January 8th, before going on sale to the general public on January 11th via Ticketmaster. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the band’s newsletter for access to the pre-sale.

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone previously teamed up during the 2019 Grammy Awards, where they performed “Dark Necessities.” Since then, Posty has further embraced his inner rock star by covering bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

Chili Peppers launched the European leg of their world tour in Spain last month. Later this month, they’ll embark on a run of stadium shows in North America alongside The Strokes, HAIM, and other special guests. Tickets to the North American dates are still available here. Check out the band’s complete tour itinerary below.

Before linking up with Chili Peppers down under, Post Malone will embark on a North American headlining tour of his own in September. Tickets for the “Twelve Carat Tour” can be purchased here.

Editor’s Note: Check out Consequence’s recent cover story on Red Hot Chili Peppers, where Anthony Kiedis and Flea discuss the band’s reunion with guitarist John Frusciante, their new album Unlimited Love, and world tour.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

07/03 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/05 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadium >

07/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France ~

07/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion >

07/23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

07/27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +

07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +

08/03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^

08/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %

08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^

08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

08/17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium ^

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

08/30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^

09/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

09/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

09/10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

09/15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^

09/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^

09/25 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/07-09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/14-16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

01/21 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium !

01/26 – Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium !

01/29 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium !

02/02 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium !

02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium !

02/13 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium !

> = w/ A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~ = w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

* = w/ HAIM and Thundercat

+ = w/ Beck and Thundercat

^ = w/ The Strokes and Thundercat

% = w/ The Strokes and King Princess

# = w/ St. Vincent and Thundercat

! = w/ Post Malone