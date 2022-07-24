Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Album Return of the Dream Canteen

Red Hot Chili Peppers are making up for lost time with guitarist John Frusciante. Just months after releasing Unlimited Love, their first record with Frusciante in 16 years, the band has announced its follow-up. Entitled Return of the Dream Canteen and produced by Rick Rubin, it’s due to arrive on October 14th via Warner.

In a statement announcing the album, Chili Peppers said:

“We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. Return of the Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

The announcement of Return of the Dream Canteen coincides with the launch of Chili Peppers’ North American tour, which formally kicked off in Denver on Saturday night. The run of shows continues into October and includes support from the likes of HAIM, Beck, The Strokes, St. Vincent, and Thundercat. Tickets to the upcoming dates are available here.

Check out Consequence’s recent cover story on Red Hot Chili Peppers, where Anthony Kiedis and Flea discuss the band’s reunion with guitarist John Frusciante, the making of Unlimited Love, their world tour, and more.

Return of the Dream Canteen Artwork:

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

07/27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +

07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +

08/03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^

08/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %

08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^

08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

08/17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium ^

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

08/30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^

09/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

09/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

09/10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

09/15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^

09/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^

09/25 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/07-09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/14-16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

01/21 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium !

01/26 – Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium !

01/29 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium !

02/02 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium !

02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium !

02/13 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium !

* = w/ HAIM and Thundercat

+ = w/ Beck and Thundercat

^ = w/ The Strokes and Thundercat

% = w/ The Strokes and King Princess

# = w/ St. Vincent and Thundercat

! = w/ Post Malone