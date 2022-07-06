Elora’s California Trip Threatens to Fall Apart in Trailer for Reservation Dogs Season 2: Watch

Season 2 of Taika Waititi’s Indigenous teen dramedy Reservation Dogs kicks off on August 3rd, and in anticipation, FX has shared a new trailer. Watch it below.

When we last left off with the series, the tight-knit eponymous crew’s plan to escape from their Oklahoma reservation to California fell apart at the seams in the midst of an insane storm. Elora (Devery Jacobs) was the only member of the quartet who ended up hitting the road, taking along new frenemy Jackie (Elva Guerra) for the ride while Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) was left sitting at the curb.

The trailer deals with the fallout, giving a look at Elora and Jackie’s less than glamorous life on the road while Bear, Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) pick up the pieces. “Things were real messed up around here,” Willie Jack says to Bear. “Think it’s all my fault.” Apparently, the solution is to break a “white wizard curse.”

Meanwhile, Bear takes on a construction job and seems to be getting off to a rough start with his older coworkers. “They don’t even teach you anything,” he complains. “They just expect you to know.”

Circling back to Elora and Jackie, they run into some car trouble before being taken in by a kind stranger played by Megan Mullally. Toward the end, there appears to be a happy reunion between Elora and the gang.

Reservation Dogs was co-created with Indigenous writer and director Sterlin Harjo. The cast is rounded out by Dallas Goldtooth, Sarah Podemski, Gary Farmer, Zahn McClarnon, Bobby Lee, and more.

Season 2 premieres on Hulu with two episodes on August 3rd. In the meantime, revisit our review of the first season.