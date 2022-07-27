Adult Swim Sets Rick and Morty Season 6 Premiere Date, Promises “More Piss!”

Boom! Big reveal! Rick and Morty will be returning for Season 6 on Sunday, September 4th.

Details on the animated sci-fi comedy’s latest set are scant, but a statement from Adult Swim announcing the premiere promises “Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss!”

Though a new season of the Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon-created series comes as no surprise due to the show’s massive 70-episode deal in 2018, the timing of its arrival remained a mystery after the slightly longer gap than usual following the end of Season 5 in September 2021. With no visual accompaniment to the news, we can only hope that the minds at Adult Swim are preparing to top last year’s video game trailer and live-action, Christopher Lloyd-starring promo.

In the announcement, President of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network Michael Ouweleen shared, “It’s hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon. As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun — so keep your eyes peeled.”

Roiland will once again serve as the voice of both titular leads, while series regulars Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer will also be back. The property received a 10-episode-order in May for Ricky and Morty: The Anime, a spinoff series directed by Takashi Sanok, who previously helmed the anime shorts “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).” No release date has been given for the offshoot show.

Rick and Morty Season 6 premieres on September 4th at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT. All episodes are available now to catch up via Hulu and HBO Max.